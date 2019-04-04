Lauren Bosworth | Books of My Life

Lauren Bosworth has lived in Canton (Jackson township) most of her life. She is a Central Catholic High School and Miami University graduate who decided to make Northeast Ohio her home again after college.

She co-owns and runs Laura of Pembroke, and most recently opened a second location in Cleveland, so she is enjoying exploring Cleveland more. She loves to travel, for work and for pleasure.

When she’s not traveling, she calls herself a homebody, as she loves to spend time relaxing at home with her boyfriend, Jack, and dog, Eloise.

What is your guilty pleasure book?

I can read anything along the lines of “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn (434 pages, 2012) over and over again. I always try to push myself to read something different because I have a tendency to grab for those types of books first.

What is the book that shocked you the most?

I read “The Other Woman” by Sandie Jones (304 pages, 2018) recently, and it had a pretty big twist at the end!

What is the last book you read?

“The Wife Between Us” by Greer Hendricks, Sarah Pekkanen (352 pages, 2018).

Do you have a go-to book for vacations?

My new obsession is Reese Witherspoon’s book club list. I ran across it recently on Instagram (@reesesbookclubxhellosunshine), and I’ve been slowly making my way through! I stock up on a few every time I’m heading out of town (always actual books; I can’t do Kindles/iPads!).

Who is your favorite author and why?

Jodi Picoult. I’ve read all of her books. I love how she always picks a controversial topic and writes a story around it.

What is next up on your reading list?

“Milkman” by Anna Burns (390 pages, 2018) and “Where The Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (349 pages, 2018).

What book have you read more than once because you love it so much?

“The Giver” by Lois Lowry (208 pages, 1993). I’m not sure why I love it so much, but it’s such a quick read that I’ve gone back and reread it over the years a few times.

What section of the library or bookstore do you visit first?

The tables in the middle with the best-sellers always get me hooked! I recently visited an awesome independently owned bookstore in Frisco, Colorado, called Next Page. It was so nice to go into a locally owned book store, and I loved their selection. I could’ve stayed in there forever.