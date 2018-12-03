Karen M. Brenneman | Books of My Life

Karen M. Brenneman, CPA, MT, has been the managing partner at Hall, Kistler since 2011 and has been with the company since 1998.

She earned both her Master of Taxation and Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from the University of Akron. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants and is chair of BKR International’s America’s Region Board. She also served as chair of the U.S. Tax Committee for BKR International.

Actively involved in the community, Karen is part of the city of Canton’s Steering Committee and serves as vice chair of the Central Stark County YMCA. She is a trustee on the Stark Economic Development Board and a founding member of Women’s Impact Inc. Karen is past chairman of the board of the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce and past president of Canton Rotary. She is also a member of the 15th Class of Leadership Stark County. In her spare time, Karen enjoys spending time with her family and sailing on Lake Erie.

Do you have a go-to book for vacations?

Yes, one of Rena Koontz’s novels. They are a fun/thriller read that I don’t like to put down once I get started.

Who is your favorite author and why?

Ken Follet because the characters and life circumstances are always so well developed that I get lost in the story.

What is the book you always come back to?

The Bible. I read it several times a week, and I am always enlightened by something I didn’t previously understand.

What is the first book you remember reading?

“Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott (280 pages, 1869) when I was in fifth grade. It was the first book I got caught up in and made me understand why people enjoy reading.

What is your guilty pleasure book?

“The Colorado Cookbook” by Sheryl Kuempel (662 recipes, 1997), which was put together by a nonprofit group in Colorado. Every recipe tastes amazing, and I always look forward to trying something new … and yes I love to read recipes … Doesn’t everyone?

What is the last book you read?

“How to Win Friends and Influence People” by Dale Carnegie (337 pages, 2011). This is my second time reading it, but it is one of those that you need to reread every so often.

What is a classic you tell people you’ve read but really haven’t?

“The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkien (310 pages, 1937). I started it several times but could not get through it …

What is your go-to book recommendation?

The Harry Potter series by J. K. Rowling. Her imagination in creating the world of Harry Potter is pure entertainment. The most amazing thing to me is how much the movie depicted the characters and scenery as I pictured them in my mind’s eye. She is truly a gifted writer.

What book got you interested in your career?

“The Internal Revenue Code” by CCH Tax Law Editors (latest edition published 2018), of course. I truly do enjoy reading new legislation and regulations. There are some tax law cases that are very interesting! Really!