Joe French | Books of My Life

Joe French is the CEO of Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Kent State University in Elementary Education and a master’s degree from Ashland University in Early Childhood Education-Curriculum and Instruction.

French is highly involved in the Stark County community. He believes that you must give back to the community and do everything you can to make the world a better place, especially for our children. French is a graduate of Leadership Stark County and serves on the boards of the Stark County District Library, Ohio Children’s Trust Fund Regional Committee, Adventure Place Advisory Board, Leadership Stark County and Family Council of Stark County. French is also a Meyers Lake Village councilman.

He has received several awards of distinction: Leadership Stark County’s 30 Faces of Leadership, the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce’s yStark! Twenty Under 40 award and the Dehoff Emerging Philanthropist Award from the United Way of Greater Stark County.

French lives by the motto: We make a living by what we get, we make a life by what we give.

What book got you interested in your career?

“Marva Collins’ Way” by Civia Tamarkin (242 pages, 1982). I remember reading this book in one of my education courses at Kent State University. Marva’s inspirational way to touch the heart of a child remains with me today.

What is the last book you read?

“Leaders Eat Last” by Simon Sinek (258 pages, 2014). Our entire leadership team (at Child & Adolescent Behavioral Health) read the book and had a very lively conversation regarding leadership and the importance of serving others.

What is the last book that made you laugh out loud?

“The Help” by Kathryn Stockett (466 pages, 2009). The book was one I could not put down. It was frustrating, yet wise and a beautiful portrait of an extremely brave Southern women. I absolutely loved Minnie and her “terrible awful.” I literally laughed out loud.

Who is your favorite author and why?

I have started reading everything by Brené Brown. She offers great insight and practical applicable advice.

What is next up on your reading list?

I received Tina Turner’s “My Love Story” (272 pages, 2018) as a Christmas gift. I have always been moved by Tina’s perseverance and commitment to peace.

What is your go-to book recommendation?

I often refer “The Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell (182 pages, 2000). I learned how to take an “average” idea and make it great. It has influenced my life and career.

What is the first book you remember reading?

As a child, I loved to read, and my go to was anything by Dr. Seuss. I loved the rhyme and imagination.