gARTen Oasis

In August, a sold-out crowd celebrated outside of the Cultural Center for the Arts with culturally inspired entertainment, delicious cuisine and creative décor at the gARTen Oasis: A Mirage in the Desert. The event raised thousands of dollars for Canton Museum of Art exhibitions and education programming. As planning for the 2018 event begins, the Canton HeART Guild continues to grow with new and innovative ideas, bringing a fresh perspective to fundraising and connecting the museum to dynamic leaders within Stark County. All images courtesy of Canton Museum of Art. Chris Rutan Photography