The 27th annual Comedy, Magic and Illusion Show is coming to Canton this month.

A magicians’ convention and battle will run here May 3 through 5, and the related Comedy, Magic and Illusion Show will be held at the Canton Palace Theatre on May 5 and May 6.

The family-friendly show will feature illusions, ventriloquism, comedian magicians and theatrical performances.

“All the acts are strong and funny,” said Jeff Conley, one of the organizers of the weekend.

Husband-and-wife duo Ted and Marion Outerbridge from Canada will close the performances. Their Outerbridge-Clockwork Mysteries illusion show is a theatrical production with more than 20 illusions. Conley said he’s wanted the couple to come to Canton for years, and the scheduling finally worked out. He likened them to a “Doctor Who sci-fi team.” Videos on their website show disappearing acts and levitation.

Past headliners of the show have included three-time Atlanta Magician of the Year award winner Ken Scott, “America’s Got Talent” contestant Scott Alexander and Lady Houdini Kristen Johnson.

The illusion show caps off a weekend full of magic. There also will be a convention held at the Courtyard by Marriott in Jackson Township, which last year drew 250 people. The convention has become popular for younger magicians who want to learn from veterans. It also attracts people who like to perform magic tricks recreationally for their family and friends, Conley said.

The convention includes both a stage competition and an up-close competition with up to 10 eight-to-10-minute magic acts per competition. The first-place winner of the stage competition also will perform during the show at the Palace.

The May 5 show is at 8 p.m., and the May 6 show is at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available at the door, by calling 330-494-2623 or at battleofmagicians.com.

Photos provided by the Canton Palace Theatre