Erin Murphy | Books of My Life

Erin Murphy is a communications specialist at Aultman Hospital. Before joining the Aultman team, she spent nearly 10 years building library collections geared toward teens, working with teen library volunteers and planning after-school programming. She really recommends following your favorite authors on social media. Who doesn’t love to hear what is coming next? And many of them share great beloved pet pictures.

What is your guilty pleasure book?

“The Exorcist” by William Peter Blatty (404 pages, 1971). I read it in a creepy old farmhouse the summer I was 15, and I still love how it questions the ways that faith and humanity work together.

What is the last book you read?

“Sandworm: A New Era of Cyberwar and the Hunt for the Kremlin’s Most Dangerous Hackers” by Andy Greenburg (360 pages, 2019). You will never question two-step authentication again, but you WILL carefully evaluate email attachments.

What is the last book that made you cry?

“Rayne and Delilah’s Midnite Matinee” by Jeff Zentner (395 pages, 2019). He promised me when I preordered that I wouldn’t need tissues. He lied.

What book have you read more than once because you love it so much?

I reread “The Chronicles of Narnia” by C.S. Lewis and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien (plus “The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkien) every five years or so, because they mean something different every time, based on more life experience.

What section of the library or bookstore do you visit first?

The young adult/teen section because I was a young adult librarian for about 10 years, and I will read anything these people write: Jeff Zentner, Cherie Priest and Kerry Kletter.

What is next up on your reading list?

I’ll be starting the new year with “Sleeping Beauties” by Stephen and Owen King (702 pages, 2017). I’m getting caught up on SK’s later works, and I’m looking forward to this one!

What is your favorite book twist?

When “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn (432 pages, 2012) broke the fourth wall, I laughed out loud and didn’t stop laughing until the end of the book. I just wanted to see who would prevail! Was that a weird reaction?

What book have you read that you think the movie is better?

“Jaws!” by Peter Benchley (318 pages, 1974). The movie cut out unnecessary (AKA boring) plot points and added the chilling scene about the fate of the Indianapolis during World War II.