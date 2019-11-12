Erin Mingus | Books of My Life

Erin Mingus is a mom of two handsome boys and the proud owner of The Birch Tree Furniture and Boutique. Beauty, fashion, design and all things creative and outside of the box are her thing. Learning to love and understand all things in this lifetime are her goals. She believes, “If you’re not growing or learning, you are going nowhere!”

What is your go-to book recommendation?

On this one, I am going to shout out a friend, Amy Kunkle, who just dropped her first book “Unbound Allegiance” (207 pages, 2019). I feel a lot of people could resonate with this right now. It’s an easy read with topics on waking up and becoming more aware of your surroundings and actions.

What is your guilty pleasure book?

“50 Shades of Grey” by E. L. James (514 pages, 2011). I must admit this was the only series of this type of book I have ever read, and the emotions that were poured into this series were felt.

What book got you interested in your career?

I’d have to say more like “what magazine.” I was a hair stylist for 10 years, and magazines were my go-to source for a long time in between clients. Elle Décor was top notch for me in the home décor category.

What is the last book you read?

The last book I read was “Evolution of a Goddess” by Emma Mildon (392 pages, 2018). This is a beautiful book I think all women should read.

What is next up on your reading list?

Truthfully, I have a stack waiting to be read, but up next, I am going to be concentrating on “Earth Magic” by Steven Farmer (290 pages, 2009) and ancient shamanic wisdom. I think any book that resonates with you on how to better yourself and your surroundings is always a must.

What do you tell people you’re reading?

Well because I own a business, a lot of people think I get all my business sense from books (only somewhat true) and a good one I have read is “A Pathway To Profit” by Anita Pugh, Caroline Hipple and Dixon Bartlett (196 pages, 2013). This book is a great book for someone looking to start a business. It has helpful hints on knowing the market, what is needed in the market area you are interested in and then allotting the time it may take to create a culture for your specific store.

But what are you actually reading?

Truthfully, I’m reading “WTF is Tarot” by Bakara Wintner (272 pages, 2017). The art of Tarot has always interested me, and I have come to find out that the cards never lie.

What is a book you wish you had written?

It’s still early in this lifetime, so I’m hoping to write something on what real love is and the outlook on life.