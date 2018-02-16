

Through Mar. 4

Elijah Pierce: An American Journey

"An American Journey" explores the work of self-taught American folk artist Elijah Pierce. Pierce was a prolific African American woodcarver known for his brightly painted sculptural panels illustrating biblical stories, moral lessons, historical events and images from popular culture—a landscape of woodcarved art that is unlike any in America. The exhibit will focus on 40 major works. See the exhibit at the Canton Museum of Art. cantonart.org

“RAGTIME THE MUSICAL”

Capturing the American experience at the turn of the 20th century, “Ragtime” confronts the contradictions inherent in American reality: experiences of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair and what it means to live in America. See the show at the Players Guild Theatre. Check the site for showtimes. Single tickets are $29, senior tickets are $26 and 17 and younger tickets are $22. playersguildtheatre.com EDITOR’S PICK Unforgettable Mystery Book Club Mar. 1

Meet at the North Canton Public Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to discuss “Real Murder” by Charlaine Harris. ncantonlibrary.com Mar. 1, 3, 5, 19, 21, 23, 30

Cleveland Cavaliers

See the Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans. All games are at Quicken Loans Arena. Check the site for ticket prices and tipoff times. theqarena.com Mar. 2

First Friday

First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. The theme for March is Scavenger Hunt. cantonartsdistrict.com Mar. 2, 3, 11, 13, 17

Canton Charge

See the Canton Charge take on the Grand Rapids Drive, Delaware 87ers, Erie Bayhawks, Lakeland Magic and Wisconsin Herd. All games are at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. Check the site for more information and to purchase tickets. canton.gleague.nba.com Mar. 2, 4, 20, 22, 24, 25

Cleveland Monsters

Watch the Cleveland Monsters take on the Tucson Roadrunners, Chicago Wolves and San Diego Gulls at Quicken Loans Arena. Check the site for starting times and ticket prices. theqarena.com EDITOR’S PICK “All Shook Up” Mar. 2-19

“All Shook Up” is a jukebox musical with Elvis Presley music based on a book by Joe DiPietro. The plot follows Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. It’s 1955 and into a square little town somewhere in the Midwest rides a guitar-playing roustabout who changes everything and everyone he meets. This hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy will have you jumpin’ out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as “Love Me Tender,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Jailhouse Rock” and “Don’t Be Cruel.” Tickets are $15. Check the site for more information and showtimes. northcantonplayhouse.com Mar. 2-Apr. 29

Free Exhibit Opening–Frank Lloyd Wright: Architecture of the Interior

Frank Lloyd Wright: Architecture of the Interior, a traveling exhibition exploring the design of Frank Lloyd Wright’s houses, features reproduction drawings, photographs and photographic murals that explore what many consider Wright’s greatest architectural accomplishment. The exhibition illustrates myriad ways—both obvious and subtle—Wright created the visual character of interior space and objects within it, each an essential detail of the larger whole. The exhibit is on view at the Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum. mckinleymuseum.org Mar. 3

Do the Mu!

Do the Mu! is the first Saturday of every month. Drop in at the Massillon Museum any time between noon and 2 p.m. for a different art and history workshop taught by local artists or museum staff. No registration is required, and it’s free for all ages. The theme for March is Renew MassMu! with Vicky Boatright. Help the museum beautify its construction fence by creating decor out of recyclable materials. massillonmuseum.org EDITOR’S PICK From Mozart to Jazz Mar. 3

Come enjoy a lighter concert of chamber music from both ends of the musical timeline. Hear familiar favorites from Mozart and Copland, and experience a new and rarely performed work by Montague. The performance is at 7:30 p.m. at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall. Tickets are $28, $38 or $48. cantonsymphony.org





Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Free Public Winery Tours

Take a public tour of the state-of-the-art winery facilities at The Crush House at Gervasi Vineyard every Saturday afternoon. You're welcome to enjoy lunch or tasting experiences before or after tours at The Crush House to enhance your experience. No reservations are required for public winery tours. Tours begin at noon, 1 and 2 p.m. at The Crush House Tasting Bar and last approximately 30 minutes. gervasivineyard.com

10th annual Q Bridal Show

Wedding bells will be ringing as the popular bridal show returns to Quicken Loans Arena for its 10th year from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Last year’s show featured 50 of Northeast Ohio’s top wedding professionals. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of the 2018 Q Bridal Show. Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door. theqarena.com Mar. 4

Cirque Ziva featuring the Golden Dragon Acrobats

The Golden Dragon Acrobats hail from Cangzhou, Hebei province, in the People’s Republic of China and have toured the United States continuously since 1978. Its members are athletes, actors and artists who have studied and trained for their craft since early childhood. See them perform live at the Akron Civic Theatre at 4 p.m. Tickets range from $17.50 to $35. akroncivic.com Mar. 6

Lives of Plants: Practical Plants

People have always relied on plants for food, medicine, clothing and shelter. Investigate the many plants that have been put to practical uses over the centuries at this event at the Paul and Carol David YMCA in Jackson Township from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. wildernesscenter.org Mar. 6-25

“RENT”

In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway and forever changed the landscape of American theatre. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson’s “RENT” continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production. See the show at PlayhouseSquare in Cleveland. Tickets start at $29. Check the site for showtimes. playhousesquare.org Mar. 6, 13, 20, 27

Open mic night

Open mic night gives local talented people the chance to come out and play in front of a fabulous crowd in the coffee shop environment at Muggswigz Coffee and Tea Co. in downtown Canton. Bring yourself, friends, neighbors and instruments on Tuesday nights for a good time. The sign-up sheet goes out at 7:30 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. Each performer gets to play three songs. Open mic night ends at 11 p.m. Check the site for more information. muggswigz.com Mar. 7, 14, 21, 28

Free live trivia

Do you like trivia? Then come out to Maize Valley for Sporcle Live Trivia. This free event will have two rounds of trivia, the first starting at 6:30 p.m. Sign up and play one or both rounds, as an individual or as a team. maizevalley.com Mar. 8

Akron Coffee Roasters: Roasting Basics

Akron Coffee Roasters brings its coffee expertise back to the Akron Art Museum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This class covers the coffee roasting process and how development impacts flavor. Registration is required. Register online. The cost is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. akronartmuseum.org Mar. 9

An Evening with Neil Gaiman

In his live event, Neil Gaiman will tell and read stories, answer questions and delight the audience. See him at PlayhouseSquare’s KeyBank State Theatre in Cleveland. Tickets range from $25 to $85. playhousesquare.org Mar. 9-17

“The Vagina Monologues”

An Obie Award-winning whirlwind tour of a forbidden zone, “The Vagina Monologues” introduces a wildly divergent gathering of female voices. The show will be at Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre. Check the site for ticket prices and showtimes. avenuearts.org Mar. 10

SymphonyLand: Brass Trio

This series of trio performances from the Canton Symphony Orchestra introduces students to the world of the symphony in a fun, interactive and musical way. Each performance is programmed around a children’s storybook with a life science theme and features a different instrument family performing traditional orchestral repertoire. SymphonyLand performances are open to the public as well as school groups. There is one at 10 and another at 11 a.m. at the Zimmermann Symphony Center. cantonsymphony.org





Mar. 10

Mother/Son Superhero Dance

Boys in grades pre-K through fifth are invited to bring their favorite leading lady to the Mother/Son Superhero Dance from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Northwest Middle School gym. Tickets are $8 presale or $10 at the door and can be purchased online or by visiting city hall during normal business hours. Call 330-854-2225, ext. 111. cityofcanalfulton-oh.gov

Canton Ballet’s Touchdowns and Tutus

Kickoff time for Canton Ballet’s Touchdowns and Tutus fundraiser is 6 p.m. at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall. Game Day Performance will feature local high school football talents paired with Canton Ballet dancers before a panel of celebrity judges. At 7:30 p.m., the Tailgate After Party will take place at the Pro Football Hall of Fame event center, offering specialty foods, drinks and a cash bar. The VIP Pre Game Reception at 5 p.m. at the Zimmermann Symphony Center includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a private concert. Admission for the Game Day Performance is $25 for adults, $15 for students and $35 for premium seating. The Tailgate After Party admission is $25 for adults and $15 for students. The Pre Game Reception admission is $50 per person. Tickets are available online or by calling 330-455-7220. cantonballet.com Mar. 10, 24

Adoptable Cats and Kittens

Meet adoptable cats and kittens from A Cat’s Cradle rescue group at the North Canton Public Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ncantonlibrary.com Mar. 11

A ST. BALDRICK’S EVENT

St. Baldrick’s raises funds for childhood cancer research. Participants raise funds by asking people to support them. In return, they have their head shaved at the event. These events are held nationwide. The local event is from noon to 5 p.m. at the North Canton Racquet Club. stbaldricks.org/events/cantonohio2018 Mar. 13

Flights & Bites

Head to The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard for a fun experience in the Balconatta. Gervasi’s wine steward will lead you through three wines paired with appetizers. Sessions are at 5:45 and 7 p.m. The cost is $16 per person per session. gervasivineyard.com Mar. 14

Canton Fine Arts Associates Luncheon

Join the Canton Fine Arts Associates for a luncheon featuring Barbara Smith as she presents an explanation and exhibit of handmade quilts from the Civil War era. The program begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Canton Museum of Art. The cost is $15 and open to the public. Request an invitation by contacting Suzie Thomas at suzie@cantonart.org or 330-453-7666, ext. 105. Mar. 15

Vintner’s Dinner—Taste of Spring

Vintner’s Dinners pair handcrafted Maize Valley wines with a five-course homegrown meal. Enjoy the taste of spring at this Vintner’s Dinner at Maize Valley. The base cost is $50 per guest including tax and gratuity, though certain dinners may cost more. maizevalley.com Mar. 17

American Woman: Our history. Her songs.

The story of America does not begin or end with the Founding Fathers. It belongs to all of us. Written and narrated by Charita Goshay, “American Woman: Our History. Her Songs” will be performed at 7 p.m. at Umstattd Hall. The performance includes seven singers and five musicians. A projection screen will show the stories. Tickets are $20. eventbrite.com Mar. 19

Tea with the Curator–The Domestic Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright in the Context of His Contemporaries

In this program, you’ll look at some of Frank Lloyd Wright’s most famous domestic designs. The program is from 10 a.m. to noon, is $15 and includes tea/coffee and breakfast sweets. Reservations are required. Call 330-455-7043. mckinleymuseum.org EDITOR’S PICK Tadmor Shrine Circus Mar. 23-25

Come see the circus at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. Performances are at 6:30 p.m. March 23, 10 a.m., 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. March 24 and 1 and 5:30 p.m. March 25. Performances have both reserved seating and general admission. Reserved seat tickets are $30 for VIP and $20 for regular reserved seats. General admission tickets are $17 for adults, $12 for children 3 to 12 and free for children 2 and younger. cantonciviccenter.com

