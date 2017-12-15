

Through Feb. 18

The Pan American Exposition

While shaking hands at the Temple of Music at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, New York, President McKinley was shot. This exhibition at the Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum will explore what happened in the eight days between the shooting and McKinley's death. The exhibit also will examine the Exposition itself, what it was, why it was held and what new technologies were on display. mckinleymuseum.org

Elijah Pierce: An American Journey

“An American Journey” explores the work of self-taught American folk artist Elijah Pierce. Pierce was a prolific African American woodcarver known for his brightly painted sculptural panels illustrating biblical stories, moral lessons, historical events and images from popular culture—a landscape of woodcarved art that is unlike any in America. The exhibit will focus on 40 major works. See the exhibit at the Canton Museum of Art. cantonart.org Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Open mic night

Open mic night gives local talented people the chance to come out and play in front of a fabulous crowd in the coffee shop environment at Muggswigz Coffee and Tea Co. in downtown Canton. Bring yourself, friends, neighbors and instruments on Tuesday nights for a good time. The sign-up sheet goes out at 7:30 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. Each performer gets to play three songs. Open mic night ends at 11 p.m. Check the site for more information. muggswigz.com Jan. 2, 15, 18, 20, 26, 28, 31

Cleveland Cavaliers

See the Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Portland Trailblazers, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat. All games are at Quicken Loans Arena. Check the site for ticket prices and tipoff times. theqarena.com Jan. 3

Woodcarving Get-Together

Learn a relaxing, low-cost hobby or meet other people who share your interest. Master woodcarvers will share their expertise with you. Materials will be provided for beginners. Additional wood blanks may be available for purchase. For ages 10 and older. Adults must remain at the class with participants younger than 18. This workshop is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Science Lab at Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park. starkparks.com Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Free live trivia

Do you like trivia? Do you like to drink wine or beer? Then come out to Maize Valley on Wednesday evenings for Sporcle Live Trivia. This free event will have two rounds of trivia, one starting at 6:30 and one starting at 7:30 p.m. Sign up and play one or both rounds, as an individual or as a team. There is no cost to play, and there are prizes awarded to the winner of each round. maizevalley.com Jan. 4

Cocoa & Conversation

Escape the cold winter weather by curling up with a good book. The book this month, “Hope is the Thing With Feathers” by Christopher Cokinos, talks about imperiled and extinct bird species of North America. After some discussion and cocoa, you will talk about ways you can help native bird species and make an upcycled bird feeder. This event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park. starkparks.com EDITOR’S PICK Down to Earth Yoga Jan. 4

Yoga meets each person where they are and can offer great benefits to people in all walks of life. This hourlong yoga practice will leave you feeling relaxed and strong. Instructor Kim Kohler creates an environment that is judgment free and adaptable to all levels of experience. The class is from 6 to 7 p.m. at Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park. starkparks.com





Jan. 5

Fit Friday

Get out with Stark Parks for this biweekly, healthy walking series. Join park staff for a 3-mile walk on the natural surface trails of Quail Hollow Park. Park in the lot at the top of the hill from the manor house, located across the street from the Dogwood parking lot. Dress for the weather. The walk will start at 9 a.m. starkparks.com

First Friday

First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. cantonartsdistrict.com Jan. 5

Rick Springfield

Over the past three decades, Rick Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer and performer. The creator of some of the finest power-pop of the ’80s, he’s a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits. See him at the Kent State University at Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $52. kent.edu/tusc/rick-springfield EDITOR’S PICK Canton Charge Jan. 5, 17, 20, 26, 27, 30

See the Canton Charge take on the Westchester Knicks, Raptors 905, Sioux Falls Skyforce, Lakeland Magic, Greensboro Swarm and Ft. Wayne Mad Ants. All games are at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. Check the site for more information and to purchase tickets. canton.gleague.nba.com Jan. 5-7, 11-14

Disney on Ice Presents Dare to Dream

Are your kids Disney fans? Bring them to Quicken Loans Arena to see Disney on Ice Presents Dare to Dream. There are various showtimes and various ticket prices. Check the site for more information. theqarena.com EDITOR’S PICK Cross Country Skiing Basics Jan. 6

Explore in the snow around Quail Hollow Park while learning about cross country ski equipment, basic techniques and safety. The cost is $12 per participant for equipment rental. Rental fees will be collected by Quail Hollow Park the morning of the program. Cash or check only. The program is weather dependent, and registered participants will be contacted prior to the program to confirm attendance. Preregistration is required with a minimum of 10 participants. This is for ages 12 and older. The class is from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Quail Hollow Park Ski Shop. starkparks.com Jan. 6

Friends of the Stark County District Library Book Sale

The Friends of the Stark County District Library is having a book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the north end of the main library parking lot and in the McKinley Room in the main library. scdlmainfol.org Jan. 6

Do the Mu!

Do the Mu! is the first Saturday of every month. Drop in at the Massillon Museum any time between noon and 2 p.m. for a different art and history workshop taught by local artists or museum staff. No registration is required, and it’s free for all ages. massillonmuseum.org Jan. 6-Feb. 25

Bird in Hand

Experience the thrill of hand-feeding wild chickadees at Beech Creek Gardens near Alliance. Enjoy the fresh winter air as you explore the outdoors and connect with nature. Visitors also will enjoy a warm outdoor fire, hot cocoa and marshmallows for roasting. Bring the whole family to this unique experience. This happens every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. The cost is $3 per person, and it’s free for ages 2 and younger and Beech Creek members. For more information, call 330-829-7050 or email info@beechcreekgardens.org. beechcreekgardens.org Jan. 9

Adventures in Birding: Hoover Trail

A database used by birders and scientists alike, eBird, categorizes the Hoover Trail as a hotspot, which means it’s an excellent place to see a variety of different bird species. Take a leisurely hike along Hoover Trail, and search for birds along this suburban trail. Bring your own binoculars. The event is from 9 to 11 a.m. Meet at the E. Maple Street ball fields trailhead. starkparks.com





Jan. 9

Flights & Bites

Head to The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard for a fun and interactive experience in the casual, cozy Balconatta. Gervasi's wine steward will lead guests through three wines paired with three appetizer bites. Make it an evening and enjoy dinner before or after the event. Reservations are recommended for dining. The Flights & Bites sessions are at 5:45 and 7 p.m. The cost is $16 per person per session. gervasivineyard.com

Canton Fine Arts Associates Luncheon

Join the Canton Fine Arts Associates for a luncheon featuring the exhibit Elijah Pierce: An American Journey. Canton Museum of Art Director Max Barton will present a private tour of this exciting folk art exhibit. The program begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Canton Museum of Art. The cost is $15 and open to the public. Request an invitation by contacting Suzie Thomas at suzie@cantonart.org or 330-453-7666, ext. 105. Jan. 11

Book club

Enjoy lively discussions with others on today’s most intriguing books and topics. The book for January is “A Brief History of Seven Killings” by Marlon James. Meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the North Branch library to discuss this book. starklibrary.org Jan. 12

“Moana”

The Perry Sippo Branch Library will be playing “Moana” starting at 6 p.m. In Ancient Polynesia, when a terrible curse incurred by the Demigod Maui reaches Moana’s island, she answers the ocean’s call to seek out the Demigod to set things right in Disney’s 2016 movie “Moana.” starklibrary.org Jan. 12-14, 19-21, 26-28

“Doubt, A Parable”

See “Doubt, A Parable” at the W.G. Fry Theatre at Players Guild Theatre. Winner of the 2005 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award, one of the key elements of “Doubt” is the issue of certainty, and begs the question “How difficult is it to be certain, even in an environment of faith?” There are multiple performances. Check the site for more information. playersguildtheatre.com EDITOR’S PICK High-Mileage Hike Jan. 13

Lace up your hiking boots and get out with Stark Parks for this 4.5-mile hike. Dress for the weather. Hikers will meet at 9 a.m. at the E. Maple Street ball fields trailhead of Hoover Trail. starkparks.com Jan. 13, 27

Adoptable Cats and Kittens

Meet adoptable cats and kittens from A Cat’s Cradle rescue group at the North Canton Public Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ncantonlibrary.com Jan. 17, 19, 25, 27

Cleveland Monsters

Watch the Cleveland Monsters take on the Rockford Icehogs and Iowa Wild at Quicken Loans Arena. Check the site for starting times and ticket prices. theqarena.com Jan. 18

Soup at Six–Music in the White House

Join Director of Education Christopher Kenney for this new program, Music in the White House. Kenney will explore the different types of music enjoyed by our presidents in this entertaining and educational program. Using audio and video clips, the program also takes a look at a sampling of the thousands of musicians who have performed at the White House over the last two centuries. This exciting evening begins with a signature soup, fresh baked bread, drinks and dessert. The program begins at 6 p.m. at the Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum. The cost is $15 per person, and prepaid reservations are required. For more information, call 330-455-7043. mckinleymuseum.org Jan. 18

“The Sound of Music”

The hills are alive! A brand new production of “The Sound of Music” is coming to The Performing Arts Center at Kent State University at Tuscarawas. The spirited, romantic and beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp family once again will thrill audiences with its Tony-, Grammy- and Academy Award-winning best score, including “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and the title song. See it at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $53. kent.edu/tusc/sound-music

