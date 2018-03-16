

Through Apr. 22

“Chicago The Musical”

Winner of the 1997 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, "Chicago" takes you to the roaring '20s as Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly search for their version of the "American Dream:" fame, fortune and acquittal! See the show at Players Guild Theatre. Check the site for showtimes. Tickets are $29 for adults, $22 for 17 and younger and $26 for seniors. playersguildtheatre.com Through Apr. 29

Free Exhibit Opening–Frank Lloyd Wright: Architecture of the Interior

Frank Lloyd Wright: Architecture of the Interior, a traveling exhibition exploring the design of Frank Lloyd Wright’s houses, features reproduction drawings, photographs and photographic murals that explore what many consider Wright’s greatest architectural accomplishment. The exhibition illustrates the myriad—both obvious and subtle—ways Wright created the visual character of interior space and objects within it, each an essential detail of the larger whole. The exhibit is on view at the Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum. mckinleymuseum.org EDITOR’S PICK Easter Grand Buffet Apr. 1

Join Fieldcrest Estate this Easter for an award-winning brunch. Seatings are available from 10 a.m. to 4:25 p.m., and reservations are required. The cost is $27.95 plus tax for adults and $10 plus tax for children 4 to 12. Gratuity is not included. For more information, call at 330-966-2222. fieldcrestestate.com Apr. 1, 3, 5, 11

Cleveland Cavaliers

See the Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards and New York Knicks. All games are at Quicken Loans Arena. Check the site for ticket prices and tipoff times. theqarena.com Apr. 2

Sam Quinones

Award-winning journalist Sam Quinones will discuss his book “Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic” at 6:30 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre. Quinones is a journalist, storyteller, former LA Times reporter and author of three acclaimed narrative nonfiction books. His most recent book addresses America’s opiate epidemic. The event is free, but you must register. cantonpalacetheatre.org Apr. 3

Dashboard Confessional

See Dashboard Confessional at 6:30 p.m. at House of Blues in Cleveland. Tickets range from $33.60 to $48.60. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. houseofblues.com Apr. 3, 10, 17, 24

Open mic night

Open mic night gives local talented people the chance to play at Muggswigz Coffee and Tea Co. in downtown Canton. Music starts at 8 p.m. Each performer gets to play three songs. Open mic night ends at 11 p.m. Check the site for more information. muggswigz.com Apr. 3

Rosie & the Riveters

Inspired by Rosie the Riveter, the feminist icon who symbolized the women’s movement into the workforce during WWII, Rosie & the Riveters seek to empower women to be ambassadors for change within their own communities. In support of this vision, they invest 20 percent of their merchandise profits in women’s projects around the world through KIVA.org. See the show at 7:30 p.m. at Kent State University at Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $30. kent.edu/tusc/rosie-riveters Apr. 4, 11, 18, 25

Free live trivia

Do you like trivia? Do you like to drink wine or beer? Then come out to Maize Valley on Wednesday evenings for Sporcle Live Trivia. This free event will have two rounds of trivia, one starting at 6:30 p.m. and one starting at 7:30 p.m. Sign up and play one or both rounds, as an individual or as a team. There is no cost to play, and there are prizes awarded to the winner of each round. maizevalley.com Apr. 5

Unforgettable Mystery Book Club

Meet at the North Canton Public Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to discuss “Grave Mistake” by Ngaio Marsh. ncantonlibrary.com Apr. 5

The Music of Led Zeppelin

The 1970’s British rock band Led Zeppelin helped change the face of rock and blues forever. Hear the Canton Symphony’s tribute to music’s definitive heavy metal band with help from audience favorite, Jeans ‘n Classics. The show is at 8 p.m. at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall. Tickets are $20, $25 and $30. cantonsymphony.org Apr. 6

First Friday

First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. The free First Friday family movie at the Canton Palace Theatre is “The Sound of Music.” It begins at 7:30 p.m. cantonartsdistrict.com





Apr. 6

Jay Leno

As host of The Tonight Show, Jay Leno dominated late-night television for more than two decades—garnering an Emmy Award and a spot in the Television Academy's Broadcast Hall of Fame. Still enjoying remarkable success as a best-selling author, voice-over artist and host of the Emmy-winning Jay Leno's Garage, he'll bring his unique and genuine brand of comedy for a special night of stand-up at Playhouse Square. See him at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $100. playhousesquare.org Apr. 6, 8, 12, 13

Cleveland Monsters

Watch the Cleveland Monsters take on the San Antonio Rampage and Manitoba Moose at Quicken Loans Arena. Check the site for starting times and ticket prices. theqarena.com Apr. 7

Friends of the Library Book Sale

Book sales held by The Friends of the Library include gently used books, CDs, DVDs and other materials donated by the community or no longer needed at the library. The book sale will be at the Stark County District Main Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. starklibrary.org Apr. 7

Do the Mu!

Do the Mu! is the first Saturday of every month. Drop in at the Massillon Museum any time between noon and 2 p.m. for a different art and history workshop taught by local artists or museum staff. No registration is required, and it’s free for all ages. massillonmuseum.org Apr. 7

Experience Quail Hollow … Through a Volunteer’s Perspective

Tour Quail Hollow Park from the perspective of a park volunteer. First, find out the history of the people, buildings, gardens and natural wonders of the park. If you are interested in helping too, you can fill out a volunteer application and interview on the spot. Quail Hollow Park opportunities include visitor center greeter, gift shop attendant, cross-country ski rental, gardening and helping in the nature center. This event is from 1 to 4 p.m. starkparks.com Apr. 7, 14, 21, 28

Free Public Winery Tours

Take a public tour of the state-of-the-art winery facilities at The Crush House every Saturday afternoon. You’re welcome to enjoy lunch or tasting experiences before or after tours at The Crush House to enhance your experience. No reservations are required for public winery tours. Tours begin at noon, 1 and 2 p.m. at The Crush House Tasting Bar and last approximately 30 minutes. gervasivineyard.com Apr. 10

Flights & Bites

Head to The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard for a fun experience in the Balconatta. Gervasi’s wine steward will lead guests through three wines paired with three appetizer bites. The Flights & Bites sessions are at 5:45 and 7 p.m. The cost is $16 per person per session. gervasivineyard.com Apr. 11

Canton Fine Arts Luncheon

Art therapist Amy Hope will explain the applications of art therapy at the Canton Museum of Art. The $15 admission fee includes lunch. The hostesses for the event are Janet Gadd and Chris Hackett. Call 330-453-7666, ext.105; email marcie@cantonart.org or register online. Apr. 12

Downtown Classics—Fronimo’s Downtown

Enjoy performances by small ensembles of Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians in the laid-back casual atmosphere of your favorite downtown hot spots. Seating is first come, first served. There is no cover charge. Each performance will showcase different musicians and repertoire tailored to fit the venue. This performance is at 6 p.m. at Fronimo’s Downtown. cantonsymphony.org Apr. 12-13

Massillon Woman’s Club Daffodil Luncheon

The Massillon Woman’s Club will host a Daffodil Luncheon at 11 a.m. at the Massillon Woman’s Club. Punch will be served at 11 a.m., the program of “The Mad Violinist” will be at 11:30 a.m., and lunch will be served at 12:15 p.m. Tickets are $20 for members and $22 for nonmembers. For more information, call 330-833-4896. massillonwomansclub.weebly.com Apr. 13, 14

Celebrate Dance!

Canton Ballet will present Celebrate Dance! at 7:30 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre. The program offers pieces hand-selected by artistic and executive director Cassandra Crowley in a program of classical and contemporary ballet and modern dance. Admission is $10 with all seats reserved. Tickets may be purchased online, in person or by phone at 330-455-7220 at the ballet office in the Cultural Center for the Arts. cantonballet.com Apr. 13-15, 20-22

“The Unexpected Guest”

Lost in the fog, a stranger seeks refuge in a nearby house only to find a man shot dead and his wife standing over him with a smoking gun. However, the woman’s dazed confession is anything but convincing, and the unexpected guest decides to help. See this intriguing play put on by the Carnation City Players at Firehouse Theater in Alliance. Check the site for more information. carnationcityplayers.org





Apr. 14

Olde Stark Antique Faire

The Olde Stark Antique Faire is a large, indoor, regularly scheduled exhibition of quality antiques and collectibles at the Stark County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Explore the wide choice of antiques offered by more than 100 select dealers and collectors. EDITOR'S PICK Local Authors Fair Apr. 14

All day long, local authors will discuss their work, meet and greet, and sign their books at the Stark County District Main Library. The event is open to all and free to attend. Books will be available for purchase. starklibrary.org EDITOR’S PICK I Thee Wed Bridal Show Apr. 14

You are invited to the Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum to relive the cherished moments of weddings over the last century. “I Thee Wed” is an elegant fashion show, brunch and basket raffle. All seats are reserved. If you wish to be seated together, tickets must be purchased at the same time. The price is $35 per person, and prepaid reservations are required. The pre-party is at 10 a.m., and brunch will be served at 10:45 a.m. There also will be a basket raffle. For more information, call 330-455-7043. mckinleymuseum.org Apr. 16

Legacy Lecture

Head to the National First Ladies’ Library for Legacy Lecture with author Jacqueline Berger. After her program, she will sign her books. The free event is at 11 a.m. For reservations, call 330-452-0876, ext. 320. firstladies.org Apr. 16-May 27

Art in Bloom

The Art in Bloom exhibit at Beech Creek Gardens in Alliance will feature various movements of the arts nestled in with thousands of gorgeous flowers and plants. Admission for the event is $5 per person. Members and children 2 and younger get in free. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. beechcreekgardens.org Apr. 19

An Artful Benefit Luncheon

This benefit luncheon is to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Artful Living and Learning Program and all of the partners and supporters. Keynote remarks will be by Donna Collins, executive director of the Ohio Arts Council. The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Canton Cultural Center’s Cable Hall. Apr. 20

Lost Kendal Tour

Come to the walking tour of historic Kendal (northeast Massillon), led by Mandy Altimus Stahl. The cost is $7 per person. Meet at Charity Square at the corner of Wales Road and Roslyn Avenue NE. Park on Roslyn. The walk is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. margyvogt.com Apr. 20

Echosmith—Inside a Dream Tour

See Echosmith live at House of Blues in Cleveland. Tickets range from $24 to $39. The show starts at 8 p.m., and doors open at 7 p.m. houseofblues.com Apr. 21

Pathway Caring for Children “Seusstastical Soirée”

Celebrating 45 years, Pathway Caring for Children invites you to the 13th annual dinner and auction event, “Seusstastical Soirée” at Embassy Suites with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. There will be live and silent auction items and an evening full of fun. Tickets are $100 per person. To purchase, visit the site or call 330-493-0083. pathwaycfc.org Apr. 21

Quota International of Massillon 23rd annual dinner and benefit auction

Quota International of Massillon will be hosting its 23rd annual Dinner and Benefit Auction at St. George’s Cultural Center in Massillon. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. This year’s theme is: “Rockin’ in the 50s!” There will be a buffet dinner. The cost is $55 per person. For reservations, contact Linda Fowler at 330-833-0615. Proceeds will benefit Quota International of Massillon’s service projects helping disadvantaged women and children, and children who have hearing and speech disabilities, primarily, in western Stark County. Apr. 21

Bill Engvall

Stand-up comic Bill Engvall will be at the Canton Palace Theatre at 6:30 or 9:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 and again at 9 p.m. Tickets are $30, $40, $50, $60 and $70. cantonpalacetheatre.org Apr. 21

SHAKE! Shades of Gray

Pawsitive Ohio is excited to announce “SHAKE! Shades of Gray” at 7 p.m. at the Canton Cultural Center. The event brings art and animal lovers together for an evening featuring photography of rescued senior canine artists, live and silent auctions, special raffles, an open bar, hors d’oeuvres and music. Through the use of an ArtsinStark microgrant, Pawsitive Ohio applied pet-safe pigments to its senior canine friends and allowed them to splatter canvases. Photographer David Baio captured each session. These photos and some of the canvases will be auctioned at the event. Tickets are $65. pawsitiveohio.org Apr. 21

MasterWorks Carmina Burana

The Canton Symphony Orchestra presents a very special night with Orff’s Carmina Burana. But it wouldn’t be a CSO concert without a new twist, which will be provided by special guests Neos Dance Theatre. See the performance at 7:30 p.m. at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall. Tickets are $28, $38 and $48. cantonsymphony.org

