“Girls Night: The Musical” at the Canton Palace Theatre

A musical about a group of 40ish-year-old women who reunite at a karaoke bar for an engagement party is coming to Canton.

“Girls Night: The Musical” is on its 10th anniversary tour and will stop at the Canton Palace Theatre for a one-night show on February 16. It features popular hits from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, including “It’s Raining Men,” “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “I Will Survive.”

Laura Strader, membership and marketing coordinator for the theater, said the show was selected because of the success “Menopause the Musical” has had at the Palace. Similarly, that musical relies on songs from past decades and stars four women.

“There’s definitely a market in Canton for entertainment that’s aimed toward getting a bunch of ladies out for dinner downtown and a show,” Strader said.

“Girls Night: The Musical” is narrated by Sharon, who is speaking to the

audience from the afterlife—she died 22 years earlier, falling off a moped when she was 17. She had a daughter at the time, and now the daughter has gotten engaged, and all of Sharon’s friends are showing up to celebrate. They talk about aging, sex and child birth as they get liquored up. An anatomically correct blow-up doll and bananas make appearances as props. The audience is encouraged to get up and dance.

The script was adapted for American audiences and debuted in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 2007. This will be its first showing in Canton.

Reviews of the musical from its decade touring the country are mixed, with the biggest criticisms being that the plot is just a vehicle for the songs and that the characters are stereotypical and one-dimensional. But the show also has been praised as being fun for groups of women because of the familiar songs and its singalong style.

Tickets are $30 to $40 for reserved seats. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and runs about two hours with an intermission.

“Girls Night: The Musical” is by Louise Roche and was adapted by Betsy Kelso. It is presented by the New York City-based Entertainment Events, which also has produced “Menopause the Musical.”

Photos provided by the Canton Palace Theatre