Corey Ann Balazowich | Books of My Life

Corey Ann Balazowich is a wedding photographer based in North Canton. When she isn’t photographing weddings, she can be found reading a book, ideally on a beach.

What is the last book you read?

“I Heart Hawaii” by Lindsey Kelk (301 pages, 2019). I got it from the BookBub suggested books, found out it was the last of a series of books too far in and continued on. It’s the perfect pandemic read, so I’m going back and starting from the beginning.

What is your guilty pleasure book?

I should probably go for something more erudite but … the “Twilight” series by Stephenie Meyer.

What is your favorite book twist?

Pretty much every beat of “The Time Traveler’s Wife” by Audrey Niffenegger (564 pages, 2003).



What is the last book that made you laugh out loud?

“The Sense and Sensibility Screenplay and Diaries” by Emma Thompson (287 pages, 1995). I know it sounds dry, but Emma Thompson is a RIOT, and the mental image of Alan Rickman telling a cat to F-off is just too good not to laugh at.

What is next up on your reading list?

“Becoming” by Michelle Obama (463 pages, 2018). It has been on the list too long!!

What book have you read more than once because you love it so much?

I’m a huge re-reader, but the “Harry Potter” series by J.K. Rowling has been my latest on the must-reread list even though I only discovered it five years ago.

What do you tell people you’re reading?

What I’m reading, I have no shame in what I’m reading!



But what are you actually reading?

“I Heart New York” by Lindsey Kelk (324 pages, 2009). I needed some fluffy reading, and since I liked the ending to the series enough, I wanted to start with the beginning.

What is the book you always come back to?

“Anne of Green Gables” by Lucy Maud Montgomery (448 pages, 1908). I don’t know why, but that book will always hold a special place in my heart for the book and series.

What is a classic you tell people you’ve read but really haven’t?

“The Scarlet Letter” by Nathaniel Hawthorne (272 pages, 1850). I THINK I read it because it was required reading for high school but not by my teacher. I remember everyone carrying the books, but I forget that wasn’t a book my class required us to read.

What is the first book you remember reading?

“The Monster at the End of this Book” by Jon Stone (26 pages, 1971). I spent many hours thinking THIS TIME, the monster would appear.

What is a book you wish you had written?

“Harry Potter” series by J.K. Rowling so I could be rich! Ha!

What book have you read that you think the movie is better?

Can I change this to series? Because I feel that “You” by Caroline Kepnes (432 pages, 2014) is MUCH better as a television show than it was as a book, mostly because Joe is much more dimensional in the series.

What is your go-to book recommendation?

It all depends on what people are looking for, but if they just want a good read, then “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah (509 pages, 2015). If they want a creepy read, then “The Ruins” by Scott Smith (427 pages, 2006). If they want nonfiction, then “Under a Flaming Sky: The Great Hinckley Firestorm of 1894” by Daniel James Brown (289 pages, 2006) (and researched by my Aunt Carol Currie Eddleman, from North Canton!).

Do you have a go-to book for vacations?

I have a go-to author, does that count? Elin Hilderbrand is my go-to for vacation reads—gripping enough to keep me engaged, yet light enough to put down and pick back up without losing the plot.