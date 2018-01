Christkindl Markt

The 46th annual Christkindl Markt fundraiser that benefits the Canton Museum of Art added celebrity programs for the first time this year. In addition to the more than 100 artists exhibiting and selling their handcrafted artwork, complimentary programs by media celebrities Robin Swoboda and Andre Bernier were offered for guests. The event also included a silent auction, two raffles, two eateries, a Sweet shoppe, a special door prize and more.