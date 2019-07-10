Christina Weyrick | Books of My Life

Christina Weyrick is the community relations manager for the North Canton Public Library. She also serves as chair of the board of directors for the North Canton Area Chamber of Commerce. Christina is a member of the North Canton Educational Endowment board and is an active advocate for homeless animals.

Christina returned to Stark County in 2007 after spending several years living in Columbus, Ohio, and Louisville, Kentucky. Apprehensive about leaving larger cities to come home to Stark County, she found North Canton and fell in love with her safe, small, walkable city and its brick-lined downtown. She lives in the North Canton city center with her partner, Joe Rozsa, son, Gabriel, and their many rescued pets.

What is the last book you read?

“Walkable City: How Downtown Can Save America, One Step at a Time” by Jeff Speck (321 pages, 2013). I’m passionate about the revitalization of North Canton’s downtown Main Street area, and this book was filled with inspiring and helpful information.

What book have you read more than once because you love it so much?

“Timbuktu” by Paul Auster (181 pages, 1998). It’s my favorite book of all time. The story is told from a dog’s perspective. His name is Mr. Bones, and his story is a tale of a dog who has had a hard life and the people around him who are also struggling. I’m a huge animal advocate, and this book gives me all the feels.

What section of the library or bookstore do you visit first?

The new nonfiction shelves. (I always seek out the latest issue of Vanity Fair, too.)

Who is your favorite author and why?

I really enjoy reading anything written by Jon Krakauer. Journalism is my first love, and Krakauer is really just a phenomenal journalist.

What is next up on your reading list?

“Night” by Elie Wiesel (116 pages, 1956). The North Canton Public Library planned a #LibraryMadness tournament (like #MarchMadness, but for books) this past March. “Night” came out on top, and the library hosted a discussion about it in June.

What is the book you always come back to?

The ones by Brene Brown. All of them. I listen to them on audiobook over and over.

What is the book that shocked you the most?

“Animal Liberation” by Peter Singer (311 pages, 1975). I was 18 and read it for an ethics course. It changed my whole world.

What book have you read that you think the movie is better?

“The Devil Wears Prada” by Lauren Weisberger (360 pages, 2003). Meryl Streep was spectacular in her portrayal of Miranda Priestly. I really enjoyed the book too, though!