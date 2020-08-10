Check out these new books coming this month

There’s nothing like curling up with a good book. It’s even better when the book is a new release. Here are GoodReads.com’s top 10 releases for August, plus some additional intriguing titles.

“Where Dreams Descend” (Kingdom of Cards #1) by Janella Angeles

Expected publication: August 25

“Where Dreams Descend” is the startling and romantic first book in Janella Angeles’ debut Kingdom of Cards fantasy duology where magic is both celebrated and feared, and no heart is left unscathed.

“Midnight Sun” (The Twilight Saga #5) by Stephenie Meyer

Expected publication: August 4

When Edward Cullen and Bella Swan met in “Twilight,” an iconic love story was born. But until now, fans have heard only Bella’s side of the story. At last, readers can experience Edward’s version in the long-awaited companion novel, “Midnight Sun.”

“Star Daughter” by Shveta Thakrar

Expected publication: August 11

This gorgeously imagined young adult debut blends shades of Neil Gaiman’s “Stardust” and a breathtaking landscape of Hindu mythology into a radiant contemporary fantasy.

“The Night Swim” by Megan Goldin

Expected publication: August 4

After the first season of her true crime podcast became an overnight sensation and set an innocent man free, Rachel Krall is now a household name—and the last hope for thousands of people seeking justice. But she’s used to being recognized for her voice, not her face. Which makes it all the more unsettling when she finds a note on her car windshield, addressed to her, begging for help.

“Luster” by Raven Leilani

Expected publication: August 4

Sharp, comic, disruptive, tender, Raven Leilani’s debut novel, “Luster,” sees a young black woman fall into art and someone else’s open marriage.

“Harrow the Ninth” (The Locked Tomb #2) by Tamsyn Muir

Expected publication: August 4

“Harrow the Ninth,” the sequel to the sensational, USA Today bestselling novel “Gideon the Ninth,” turns a galaxy inside out as one necromancer struggles to survive the wreckage of herself aboard the Emperor’s haunted space station.

“The Mother Code” by Carole Stivers

Expected publication: August 25

What it means to be human—and a mother—is put to the test in Carole Stivers’ debut novel set in a world that is more chilling and precarious than ever.

“The Comeback” by Ella Berman

Expected publication: August 4

A deep dive into the psyche of a young actress raised in the spotlight under the influence of a charming, manipulative film director and the moment when she decides his time for winning is over.

“The Lions of Fifth Avenue” by Fiona Davis

Expected publication: August 4

In nationally bestselling author Fiona Davis’s latest historical novel, a series of book thefts roils the iconic New York Public Library, leaving two generations of strong-willed women to pick up the pieces.

“The Exiles” by Christina Baker Kline

Expected publication: August 25

The author of the No. 1 New York Times bestseller “Orphan Train” returns with an ambitious, emotionally resonant novel that captures the hardship, oppression, opportunity and hope of a trio of women’s lives in 19th-century Australia.

Other intriguing titles

“100 Cookies: The Baking Book for Every Kitchen, with Classic Cookies, Novel Treats, Brownies, Bars, and More” by Sarah Kieffer

Expected publication: August 25

From celebrated blogger Sarah Kieffer of The Vanilla Bean Baking Blog! “100 Cookies” is a go-to baking resource featuring 100 recipes for cookies and bars, organized into seven chapters. Chocolatey, fruity, crispy, chewy, classic, inventive—there’s a foolproof recipe for the perfect treat for everyone in this book.

“More Than Just a Pretty Face” by Syed M. Masood

Expected publication: August 4

For fans of Becky Albertalli and Jenny Han, a sweetly funny young adult rom-com debut about falling in love, familial expectations and being a Renaissance Man.

“The Switch” by Beth O’Leary

Expected publication: August 18

Eileen is sick of being 79. Leena’s tired of life in her twenties. Maybe it’s time they swapped places …

“Universe of Two” by Stephen P. Kiernan

Expected publication: August 4

From the critically acclaimed author of “The Baker’s Secret” and “The Curiosity” comes a novel of conscience, love and redemption—a fascinating fictionalized account of the life of Charlie Fisk, a gifted mathematician who was drafted into Manhattan Project and ordered against his morals to build the detonator for the atomic bomb. With his musician wife, he spends his postwar life seeking redemption—and they find it together.

“Safecracker” by Ryan Wick

Expected publication: August 11

In this wicked debut, safecracker Michael Maven must pull off the most dangerous theft of his long career—or his friends and family will be killed.

“Migrations” by Charlotte McConaghy

Expected publication: August 4

For readers of “Station Eleven” and “Flight Behavior,” a debut novel set on the brink of catastrophe, as a young woman chases the world’s last birds—and her own final chance for redemption.

“Don’t Ask Me Where I’m From” by Jennifer De Leon, Elena Garnu

Expected publication: August 4

First-generation American LatinX Liliana Cruz does what it takes to fit in at her new nearly all-white school. But when family secrets spill out and racism at school ramps up, she must decide what she believes in and take a stand.