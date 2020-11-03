Check out these new books coming in November

Each month, there are tons of new books to read in multiple genres. We scoured GoodReads.com to find some intriguing titles being released in November. Check them out!

“Instant Karma” by Marissa Meyer

Expected publication: November 3

Chronic overachiever Prudence Daniels is always quick to cast judgment on the lazy, rude and arrogant residents of her coastal town. Her dreams of karmic justice are fulfilled when, after a night out with her friends, she wakes up with the sudden ability to cast instant karma on those around her. Pru giddily makes use of the power, punishing everyone from public vandals to karaoke hecklers, but there is one person on whom her powers consistently backfire: Quint Erickson, her slacker of a lab partner and all-around mortal enemy.

“The Thirty Names of Night” by Zeyn Joukhadar

Expected publication: November 3

Five years after a suspicious fire killed his ornithologist mother, a closeted Syrian American trans boy sheds his birth name and searches for a new one. He has been unable to paint since his mother’s ghost has begun to visit him each evening. As his grandmother’s sole caretaker, he spends his days cooped up in their apartment. The only time he feels truly free is when he slips out at night to paint murals on buildings in the once-thriving Manhattan neighborhood known as Little Syria.

One night, he enters the abandoned community house and finds the tattered journal of a Syrian American artist named Laila Z, who dedicated her career to painting the birds of North America. She famously and mysteriously disappeared more than 60 years before, but her journal contains proof that both his mother and Laila Z encountered the same rare bird before their deaths. In fact, Laila Z’s past is intimately tied to his mother’s—and his grandmother’s—in ways he never could have expected. Even more surprising, Laila Z’s story reveals the histories of queer and transgender people within his own community that he never knew.

“The Best of Me” by David Sedaris

Expected publication: November 3

David Sedaris’s best stories and essays, spanning his remarkable career—as selected by the author himself.

For more than 25 years, David Sedaris has been carving out a unique literary space, virtually creating his own genre. A Sedaris story may seem confessional, but is also highly attuned to the world outside. It opens our eyes to what is at absurd and moving about our daily existence. And it is almost impossible to read without laughing.

“Chasing Lucky” by Jenn Bennett

Expected publication: November 10

Budding photographer Josie Saint-Martin has spent half her life with her single mother, moving from city to city. When they return to her historical New England hometown years later to run the family bookstore, Josie knows it’s not forever. Her dreams are on the opposite coast, and she has a plan to get there.

What she doesn’t plan for is a run-in with the town bad boy, Lucky Karras. Outsider, rebel … and her former childhood best friend. Lucky makes it clear he wants nothing to do with the newly returned Josie. But everything changes after a disastrous pool party, and a poorly executed act of revenge lands Josie in some big-time trouble—with Lucky unexpectedly taking the blame.

“Cobble Hill” by Cecily von Ziegesar

Expected publication: November 10

From the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of the “Gossip Girl” series, a deliciously irresistible novel chronicling a year in the life of four families in an upscale Brooklyn neighborhood as they seek purpose, community and meaningful relationships—until one unforgettable night at a raucous neighborhood party knocks them to their senses.

“Dearly: New Poems” by Margaret Atwood

Expected publication: November 10

In “Dearly,” Margaret Atwood’s first collection of poetry in over a decade, Atwood addresses themes such as love, loss, the passage of time, the nature of nature and—zombies. Her new poetry is introspective and personal in tone, but wide-ranging in topic. In poem after poem, she casts her unique imagination and unyielding, observant eye over the landscape of a life carefully and intuitively lived.

“We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence” by Becky Cooper

Expected publication: November 10

1969: The height of counterculture and the year universities would seek to curb the unruly spectacle of student protest; the winter that Harvard University would begin the tumultuous process of merging with Radcliffe, its all-female sister school; and the year that Jane Britton, an ambitious 23-year-old graduate student in Harvard’s Anthropology Department and daughter of Radcliffe Vice President J. Boyd Britton, would be found bludgeoned to death in her Cambridge, Massachusetts, apartment.

Forty years later, Becky Cooper, a curious undergrad, will hear the first whispers of the story. In the first telling, the body was nameless. The story was this: A Harvard student had an affair with her professor, and the professor murdered her in the Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology because she’d threatened to talk about the affair. Though the rumor proves false, the story that unfolds, one that Cooper will follow for 10 years, is even more complex: a tale of gender inequality in academia, a “cowboy culture” among empowered male elites, the silencing effect of institutions and our compulsion to rewrite the stories of female victims.

“These Violent Delights” (These Violent Delights #1) by Chloe Gong

Expected publication: November 17

This heart-stopping debut is an imaginative Romeo and Juliet retelling set in 1920s Shanghai, with rival gangs and a monster in the depths of the Huangpu River.

“The Awakening” (The Dragon Heart Legacy #1) by Nora Roberts

Expected publication: November 24

No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Nora Roberts begins a new trilogy of adventure, romance and magic in “The Awakening.”