Check out these Netflix originals coming this October

Content courtesy media.netflix.com

“Good Morning, Verônica”

Series // release date: October 1

Verônica Torres works as a clerk at the Homicide Police Station in Sao Paulo, where she lives a bureaucratic routine within the system. A wife and mother of two, she finds herself facing the abyss when she witnesses a suicide that brings painful past wounds back. That same week, she receives an anonymous call from a desperate woman crying out for her life. Determined, Verônica decides to use all her investigative skills to dive into the cases of the two victims: the young suicide girl, deceived by a scammer on the internet, and the subjugated wife of an intelligent serial killer. As she goes deeper into these investigations, Verônica will face a wicked world that endangers her family and her very existence.

“The Forty-Year-Old Version”

Film // release date: October 9

Radha, a down-on-her-luck New York playwright, is desperate for a breakthrough before 40. But when she foils what seems like her last shot at success, she’s left with no choice but to reinvent herself as rapper RadhaMUSPrime. The film follows Radha as she vacillates between the worlds of hip hop and theater on a quest to find her true voice.

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Film // release date: October 16

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot, and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

“Rebecca”

Film // Release date: October 21

After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas). Directed by Ben Wheatley (“High-Rise,” “Free Fire”) and produced by Working Title Films (“Emma,” “Darkest Hour”), “Rebecca” is a mesmerizing and gorgeously rendered psychological thriller based on Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel.

“The Queen’s Gambit”

Series // release date: October 23

Based on the novel by Walter Tevis, the Netflix limited series drama “The Queen’s Gambit” is a coming-of-age story that explores the true cost of genius. Abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, a young Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) discovers an astonishing talent for chess while developing an addiction to tranquilizers provided by the state as a sedative for the children. Haunted by her personal demons and fueled by a cocktail of narcotics and obsession, Beth transforms into an impressively skilled and glamorous outcast while determined to conquer the traditional boundaries established in the male-dominated world of competitive chess.