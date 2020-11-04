Check out these Netflix originals coming this November

“The Crown”

Series (season 4) // release date: November 15

As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen that only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.

“The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two”

Film // release date: November 25

It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son, Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell). Written and directed by Chris Columbus (“Home Alone,” “Harry Potter”) and co-starring Goldie Hawn, “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two” is an action-packed adventure for the whole family that’s full of heart, humor and holiday spirit.

“A Queen Is Born”

Series // release date: November TBD

The two drag queen stars Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister host “A Queen is Born,” the first original Brazilian reality show format created for Netflix. In each episode, an aspiring drag queen will count on these super godmothers to bring out their most glamorous, creative and daring side. Illustrious presences are included in our team of experts to help each participant discover their best performance. “A Queen is Born” is an inspiring show about freedom, dreams coming true, dialogue, tolerance, fun and breathtaking performances.