Check out these Netflix originals coming this month

PHOTO BY SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX

If you haven’t tired yourself of Netflix, get ready to watch the latest releases throughout the month of May.

“Hollywood”

1 season // release date: May 1

A new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, “Hollywood” follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown—no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood’s Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day. Provocative and incisive, “Hollywood” exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.

“The Eddy”

1 season // release date: May 8

“The Eddy” is an eight-episode drama that takes place in the vibrant multicultural neighborhoods of modern-day Paris. Once a celebrated jazz pianist in New York, Elliot Udo (André Holland) is now the co-owner of struggling club The Eddy, where he manages the house band fronted by lead singer and on-again-off-again girlfriend Maja (Joanna Kulig). As Elliot learns that his business partner Farid (Tahar Rahim) may be involved in some questionable practices at the club, secrets begin to come to light that also have been concealed from Farid’s wife Amira (Leïla Bekhti), and when Elliot’s troubled teenage daughter Julie (Amandla Stenberg) suddenly arrives in Paris to live with him, his personal and professional worlds quickly start to unravel as he confronts his past, fighting to save the club and protect those closest to him. Interspersed with dynamic and uplifting performances, “The Eddy” conveys the power of music to heal, unite and turn chaos into beauty. The series was brought to the screen through a collaboration between Alan Poul, Damien Chazelle, BAFTA Award winner Jack Thorne (“National Treasure”) and six-time Grammy Award winner Glen Ballard, who wrote the songs and established The Eddy’s band which is composed of real-life musicians Randy Kerber, Ludovic Louis, Lada Obradovic, Jowee Omicil and Damian Nueva Cortes.

“All Day and a Night”

Film // release date: May 1

As soft-spoken Jahkor (Ashton Sanders, “Moonlight”) struggles to keep his dream of rapping alive amidst a gang war in Oakland, his ill-fated life and real-world responsibilities drive him further and further across the line of right and wrong with tragic consequences. Landing in prison beside his father, J.D. (Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”) whom he never wanted to be like, Jahkor embarks on an unlikely journey of self-discovery, exploring the events that unite them, in hopes of helping his newborn son break a cycle that feels unavoidable.

“The Wrong Missy”

Film // release date: May 8

When Tim Morris meets his dream girl and their relationship quickly escalates through texts, he throws caution to the wind and invites her to his company’s corporate retreat on an island resort … However, when a past blind date from hell shows up at the airport for the weekend getaway instead, he learns too late that he’s been texting “The Wrong Missy.”

“Trial By Media”

1 season // release date: May 11

In our modern media landscape where real courtroom dramas increasingly have been transformed into a form of entertainment, the Netflix documentary series “Trial by Media” reflects on some of the most dramatic and memorable trials in recent history. Since televised coverage introduced a new emphasis on creative storytelling and showmanship into the legal system, the courtroom has never been the same. Over six compelling parts, “Trial by Media” explores the many ways in which the press have contributed to reshaping public perception about guilt or innocence before, during or after a trial. The series features cases reaching across different areas of the law including the unforgettable Jenny Jones made-for-Court TV murder trials, the sensational story of Rod Blagojevich’s political fall and the case of Amadou Diallo, an unarmed African immigrant who was shot 41 times by police in New York City.

“Trial by Media” is a Supper Club production, in association with Smokehouse Pictures, and is directed by Skye Borgman (“Abducted in Plain Sight”), Garrett Bradley (“Time”), Academy Award nominee Yance Ford (“Strong Island”), Emmy nominee Brian McGinn (“Amanda Knox”), Sierra Pettengill (“The Reagan Show”) and Tony Yacenda (“American Vandal”).

—content courtesy media.netflix.com