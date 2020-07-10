Check out these Netflix originals coming in July

photo & content courtesy media.netflix.com

“Unsolved Mysteries”

Series // release date: July 1

The iconic series “Unsolved Mysteries” is back! Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable—from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery. The first six episodes premiere on July 1.

“Desperados”

Film // release date: July 3

A panicked young woman (Nasim Pedrad) and her two best friends (Anna Camp & Sarah Burns) fly to Mexico to delete a ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend. On arrival, they run into her former beau (Lamorne Morris), who soon gets caught up in their frantic scheme.

“The Baby-Sitters Club”

Series // release date: July 3

Netflix’s new series “The Baby-Sitters Club” is based on the bestselling book series, that follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary-Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Rounding out the cast, Alicia Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the selfless single-mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of all around good guy Watson Brewer, played by Mark Feuerstein. (“The Baby-sitters Club” cast pictured above)

“Stateless”

Series // release date: July 8

“Stateless” is a powerful and timely series about four strangers whose lives collide at an immigration detention center in the middle of the Australian desert: an airline hostess on the run from a dangerous cult, an Afghan refugee and his family fleeing persecution, a young father escaping a dead-end job and a bureaucrat running out of time to contain a national scandal.

“The Old Guard”

Film // release date: July 10

Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.

“Offering to the Storm”

Film // release date: July 24

Final chapter of the Invisible Guardian Trilogy

In Pamplona, capital of Navarra, Amaia Salazar is called in to investigate the death of a still-born baby girl and the arrest of the child’s father. According to the grandmother of the family, the father tried to run away with the body of the baby while uttering some strange sayings about an offering. The baby has some red marks on her face that indicate that she has been murdered. The grandmother also talks about a magical creature: a nightmarish evil being that immobilizes people and prevents them from waking up after their sleep. It is the Inguma, the one who takes your life away while you are asleep. The investigation of this case will take Amaia and her team to discover some procedural irregularities in similar cases that occurred in the nearby valley of Batzán many years ago and that reveal an unusually high number of cases for such a small area. Meanwhile, the murderer Berasategui, who is transferred to another prison by judge Marquina, is found dead in his cell due to a drug-induced coma, dome with somebody else’s help.

“The Kissing Booth 2”

Film // release date: July 24

Elle Evans (Joey King) just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She’ll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez). When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs. Director and screenwriter Vince Marcello returns for THE KISSING BOOTH sequel, based on characters from Beth Reekles’ 2012 young adult book.