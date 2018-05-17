Celebrity Cuisine

In March, the 26th annual Celebrity Cuisine hosted by Atlantic Food Distributors and The Tri-County Restaurant Association to benefit Community Harvest, a program of the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, brought a record-breaking crowd to the Canton Memorial Civic Center. Attendees had the opportunity to rub shoulders with national celebrities and some local favorites while enjoying unlimited access to appetizers, entrée samples, beer, wine and desserts showcased by 40 of Stark County’s finest restaurants and purveyors.