Photo of past winner’s artwork provided by Canton Artists League

Visions 2019 exhibit at Canton Museum of Art starting March 1

This month, dozens of local artists will have their best pieces up for display in one place.

March marks the return of the biennial Canton Artists League show held at the Canton Museum of Art. Members of the league—who range from professional to amateur—will showcase their work in the upper galleries of the museum. The art in the Visions 2019 exhibit will be judged and then awarded during a reception on March 3.

“The Canton Museum of Art is always excited to host our Canton Artists League exhibitions. It’s an amazing opportunity to showcase the exceptional talent we have across Stark County, from both working professional artists and those continuing to develop their talents,” Executive Director Max Barton said. “The league fosters and promotes a true love and connection with the visual arts, both within our museum and across our community.”

Local artists are excited to have their work featured, as well.

“It’s an honor as an artist to have artwork in the Canton Museum of Art’s galleries alongside many reputable artists,” said Amanda Morena, president of the artist’s league.

For the 90 members of the league, the show at the Canton museum is special, and it’s an encouragement to create something new. Morena said she expects between 50 to 80 pieces to be submitted, ranging from watercolor and oil paintings, realistic and abstract work to mixed-media and 3D art.

The show helps community members become more familiar with the league, Morena said, and there’s an added level of fun for the artists because of the competition element of the exhibit.

The winning pieces from the 2017 show were paintings: “Cabaret” by Peter Castillo and “I Create My Work, My Work Creates Me” by Anna Rather.

The league offers opportunities every month or two for artists to highlight their work. Recently, exhibits were up at First Row Centre for the Arts and at the Birk Center for the Arts at Walsh University.

Visions 2019: Canton Artists League Spring Show opens at the Canton Museum of Art on March 1 and runs through April 7.