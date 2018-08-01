Tina L. Biasella is the director of external affairs and community relations at Kent State University at Stark, where she oversees marketing, public relations, The Corporate University, special events and other nonacademic campus outreach functions through a team of administrative, professional and support staff.

Biasella has extensive senior-level experience in private, higher education, agency, nonprofit and government industries on issues relating to executive positioning, communication strategies, market positioning, branding, media relations, crisis management, reputation management, community relationship management, public policy, business strategies and strategic planning. Biasella is a member of Kent State Stark’s cabinet and the senior administrative team. She currently lives in Plain Township with her daughter, Isabel, and their three golden doodles: Harry, Jake and Leo.

What is the last book you read?

“In the Time of the Butterflies” by Julia Alvarez (353 pages, 1994). Set in the Dominican Republic during the Trujillo dictatorship, the book tells the story of four sisters. It’s a historical novel that interested me since we had just traveled to the Dominican.



What book have you read more than once because you love it so much?

“The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho (208 pages, 1988). A thought-provoking book about hope and following your dreams. It reminds me life is always a journey.



What is the last book that made you laugh out loud?

“Bridget Jones’s Diary” by Helen Fielding (292 pages, 1996). This book immediately came to mind even though there have been many others. Just thinking about it makes me laugh.



What is the last book that made you cry?

“Marley & Me” by John Grogan (323 pages, 2005). Being a dog lover, this book made me laugh and sob.



What is next up on your reading list?

“Sometimes I Lie” by Alice Feeney (272 pages, 2017). I read about this book online and immediately tried to find it at the library. It’s a psychological thriller.



What is the first book you remember reading?

“The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton (156 pages, 1967). While I read a lot when I was younger, Hinton brought these characters to life. I read it many times.