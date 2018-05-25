Scott Haws is a lifelong resident of Stark County and a homeowner in Plain Township. He is married to Laura Wimer-Haws.

He graduated from Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Finance and later from Walsh University with a Master of Business Administration degree. Haws holds his certifications in Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, is Six Sigma Black Belt trained, is a graduate of the Ohio Township Associations Leadership Academy and Leadership Stark County Signature and Government Academy programs. He is the Director of Operations for J. Bowers Construction. He is the past president and current vice president of the Stark County Township Association, was an inaugural Township Board Member to the Stark County Land Reutilization Corporation, is a member of the Stark County Regional Planning Commission, the Ohio Township Association and Plain Township’s appointed representative to the Stark County Council of Governments (SCOG). He is an avid community volunteer as he is a current board member of the North Canton YMCA, involved with Leadership Stark County, ystark!, Plain Township Historical Society and is the founder of Plain Township’s annual Salute to Veterans event.

What is the last book you read?

“Pick Up Your Own Brass: Leadership The FBI Way” by Kathleen L. McChesney, Tom Peters and William Gavin (192 pages, 2011). It offers great perspective on situational awareness and leadership.

What is your guilty pleasure book?

Actually my guilty read is Men’s Health magazine.

What book have you read more than once because you love it so much?

“Lead … for God’s Sake” by Todd G. Gongwer (258 pages, 2010). This read emphasizes the critical importance of how best to treat all people in life, regardless of position and circumstance.

What is the book you always come back to?

“How to Win Friends and Influence People” by Dale Carnegie (211 pages, 1936). Great insight on how best to utilize basic human relationship skills in every situation.

What do you tell people you’re reading?

“Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK)” by Project Management Institute (739 pages, 1996) in preparation for PMP certification. This is a dry and challenging read given the technical aspect from which it was written.

But what are you actually reading?

Reading various books on leadership development and/or financial planning such as “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter (207 pages, 2000) or “The Total Money Makeover” by Dave Ramsey (266 pages, 2003). Both of these are simple reads that adhere to time-tested fundamental finance and budgeting techniques.

What is next up on your reading list?

“Extreme Ownership—How U.S. Navy Seals Lead and Win” by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin (317 pages, 2015).