Canton native Greg Luntz is a commercial real estate agent with NAISpring. He is married to Janet, and they have a daughter, Shaina, and son, Justin. They have two grandchildren, Arielle and Ivo. Luntz credits his family and community as the drivers of his life.

What section of the library or bookstore do you visit first?

I’m mostly a nonfiction reader. I generally like philosophy, technology/science and sports. A little history sneaks in there sometimes.

What is the last book you read?

Just finishing up “Thank You For Being Late” by Thomas Friedman (464 pages, 2016). This author of “The World Is Flat” has done it again by identifying the acceleration of change in technology and the effect it is having on all of us. An optimistic viewpoint but kind of scary at the same time.

What is the last book that made you cry?

“Night” by Elie Wiesel (141 pages, 1956). This famous book about the Holocaust is simply tough to finish without being emotionally touched.

What is your guilty pleasure book?

“Origin” by Dan Brown (569 pages, 2017) or other Dan Brown novels. They’re always fun, quick and hard to put down. If I am going to read fiction, it is going to be entertaining. He often throws in some recent science in his plots to give them plausibility.

What is the book that shocked you the most?

“1984” by George Orwell (370 pages, 1949). I did not read this book until this year, and it opened my eyes to just how relevant Orwell’s masterpiece is becoming today. Current technology makes his story so compelling even though he wrote the book in 1949. Big Brother is watching … all the time.

What is your favorite book twist?

“The Moral Landscape” by Sam Harris (307 pages, 2010). The subject of this entire book is a twist. It explores the concept that perhaps human morality is better obtained through science than organized religions with all their baggage. I did not agree with all of Harris’ ideas but most made sense and are thought-provoking. All of his books are that way.

What is a book you wish you had written?

“Megatrends” by John Naisbitt (384 pages, 1982). Naisbitt identifies the global trends that will form the future political and economic world. When you now look back at what actually happened, he was amazingly on target. He has added more recent trends in later publications.

What is a book that changed your outlook on the reality of nature?

“Ishmael” by Daniel Quinn (274 pages, 1992). This is a must read for anyone who cares about mankind’s future. Mother Nature rules all, and this is a strong reminder.