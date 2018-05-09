Corey Minor Smith is a mother, attorney, Canton City Council at-large member and soon to be published author of “#DRIVEN: From Juvenile Delinquent to Juris Doctorate.”

As a strong advocate for quality of life improvement, Corey is a highly sought-after speaker. She focuses on mental health, education and housing. She presented during the National Housing and Development Law Institute conference in Washington, D.C., and internationally as a U.S. delegate and panelist for the Southern African Housing Conference in Capetown, South Africa. In addition, she has served on such boards as the Northeast Ohio Sustainable Communities Consortium, American Red Cross—Stark and Muskingum Lakes Chapter and the Canton City School District Board of Education. Corey has received several community and professional awards and is an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Stark County Alumnae Chapter.

What book got you interested in your career?

“Thurgood Marshall: American Revolutionary” by Juan William (504 pages, 1998).

What section of the library or bookstore do you visit first?

In search of examples for my upcoming book, I beeline to the self-help/inspirational section because I want to review the works of the latest authors and how they presented their stories.

Who is your favorite author and why?

Bebe Moore Campbell because she is the author of “72 Hour Hold.” Although fiction, it represents a true depiction of the sensitive, emotionally devastating issues related to the overwhelming obstacles of caring for a loved one with mental illness.

What book would you take to a deserted island?

“The 48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene (452 pages, 1998). The book is over 430 pages with very small font sizes. By appearance, it may be intimidating and seem as though it will take forever to read. On a deserted island, there would be limited distractions and a full waterfront view that would give me an ideal location to sit back and read.

What book did you have the idea for but somebody beat you to it?

“The Audacity of Hope” by Barack Obama (599 pages, 2006). I knew at 15 that I wanted to write a book. At 44, my manuscript is under final review and edits. However, former President Barack Obama beat me to what I visualized as a motivational autobiography that can inspire people to excel beyond undesirable circumstances to achieve whatever goals they establish for themselves.

What is next up on your reading list?

As the guest speaker for January 2018, the Rotary Club of Canton donated in my name “Thank You For Being Late: An Optimist’s Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations” by Thomas L. Friedman (496 pages, 2016) to the Stark County District Library. It is up next on my reading list.

What is the book you always come back to?

The Holy Bible.

What is the first book you remember reading?

Besides nursery rhymes and Sweet Pickles as my first books, in the fifth grade, I recall reading “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” by Harriet Beecher Stowe (496 pages, 1852). It was a nonstop page turner for me.

What is your go-to book recommendation?

“The Grief Recovery Handbook: The Action Program for Moving Beyond Death, Divorce and Other Losses” by John W. James and Russell Friedman (214 pages, 1986) was essential in helping me through stages of grief related to my divorce and is essential to the ongoing issues I encounter with helping my mom with her mental illness. I recommend it and the course to anyone who has experienced any kind of loss (employment, divorce, death, illness, relationship, etc.) in their lives.