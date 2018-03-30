North Canton resident Ryan Humbert is an award-winning singer-songwriter and lead singer of the traditional honky tonk band Shooter Sharp & The Shootouts, which recently recorded its national debut album to be released this fall. He also hosts Shooter Sharp’s Americana Roundup every Sunday morning on The Summit WAPS-FM.

What is the book that shocked you the most?

“Intensity” by Dean Koontz (449 pages, 1995) was a book that has always stuck with me. Incredibly fast-paced, super suspenseful and pretty terrifying. I still remember it vividly almost 20 years later.

What is your guilty pleasure book?

I love comic books and graphic novels. I grew up reading a box of them at my grandparent’s house and have always loved the artwork and characters. I still collect some today.

Who is your favorite author and why?

Michael Crichton. That started many years ago after I first read “Jurassic Park,” which is one of my all-time favorite books. “Congo,” “The Andromeda Strain,” “Disclosure” and “Rising Sun” are all fantastic books, too.

What book have you read more than once because you love it so much?

“Cash, the Autobiography” by Johnny Cash (324 pages, 1997). While reading it, you can’t help but feel like Johnny is telling you his life story while sitting around a campfire. It’s one of my favorite books.

What is the last book you read?

The official biography of the late, great Tom Petty, titled “Petty, the Biography” by my friend Warren Zanes (337 pages, 2015). Tom is one of my greatest musical influences, so I found his story incredibly engrossing.

What section of the library or bookstore do you visit first?

I love to read music-related biographies/autobiographies, so that’s usually my first stop.

What is the first book you remember reading?What is next up on your reading list?

“For You to See The Stars,” a collection of short stories by my friend Radney Foster (145 pages, 2017). It also has a companion album of the same name featuring songs that inspired the stories in the book. Radney is a fantastic songwriter, so I’m excited to read his first book.

What is your go-to book recommendation?

“Popular Crime” by Bill James (514 pages, 2011). It examines famous crimes, from the Lindberg Baby to O.J. Simpson, and discusses how they have impacted and influenced our society and culture over the last few decades. It’s incredibly interesting.