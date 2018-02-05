Dr. Merle Griff is the founder and CEO of SarahCare Senior Solutions and has led it to its current position as the only company that is currently franchising adult daytime senior care and activity centers.

What book got you interested in your career?

“The Other 23 Hours” by Dr. Albert Trieschman (256 pages, 1962). He developed the concept of therapeutic milieu, which emphasized the importance of the entire environment and every activity in the treatment of the emotional needs of children.

What is the last book you read?

“Manhattan Beach” by Jennifer Egan (438 pages, 2017). I usually don’t read many historical novels, but this is a deeply moving book by an outstanding author.

What is the book you always come back to?

“Gifts From the Sea” by Anne Morrow Lindbergh (127 pages, 1955). I began reading this when I was a mother of young children. I have read it again at almost every new stage of my life as a woman. It continues to have meaning regardless of your age or time of life.

What is your go-to book recommendation?

“The Elegance of the Hedgehog” by Muriel Barbery (336 pages, 2006). Not everyone likes this book, but for those who do, it quickly becomes one of their favorite and most memorable reads.

What is the first book you remember reading?

“Anne of Green Gables” by Lucy Maud Montgomery (310 pages, 1908). My next-door neighbor was like my big sister. She gave me this book, as it was one of her favorites. I don’t remember if I loved the book or that I was so happy that she shared her favorite book with me. I recently gave this to my granddaughter.

What section of the library or bookstore do you visit first?

I usually visit the mystery section. I love well-written mysteries with psychological twists written by authors such as Anne Perry or Benjamin Black.