Dawn L. Campanelli proudly serves as the president of Junior Achievement of East Central Ohio. A native of Stark County, she loves spending time with her husband Nick, their children Alyssa, Brian, Tyler and Carrie, and grandsons, Ayden and Benjamin.

What is the last book you read?

“The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah (440 pages, 2015). Insightful civilian perspective of the effects of the Nazi invasion of France and a warning of current world affairs—controlled government communications distorts reality, limitations on travel that targets any group eventually affects the rights of all citizens and inner strength always prevails to fight evil.

What is the book you always come back to?

The Bible. It is my source for inspiration, motivation and forgiveness. I hope that one day my well-worn, taped at the spine copy, with scribbled notes throughout all the margins will be passed down in my family so my grandchildren’s children can read my faith journey.

Do you have a go-to-book for vacations?

We are blessed to often stay at the beach condos of friends and family, and I love to purge their book collection to read during the week—interesting some of the titles I find.

What is your guilty pleasure book?

Any political figure autobiography. I find it fascinating to read about behind-the-scenes politics and deal-making to connect the dots between networks and personal relationships that have impacted major historical events.

What is the first book you remember reading?

Nancy Drew Mysteries in the 1970s! The whole collection! I read one new adventure inside a pretty purple cover, every month, as soon as the mailman delivered it—thanks Mom!

What book have you read that you think the movie is better?

“A Walk To Remember” by Nicholas Sparks (240 pages, 1999). The movie illuminated the impact that each of our decisions has on one another’s lives and how ordinary people can inspire miracles in others. Very powerful movie—bring the tissue box!

What is next up on your reading list?

According to my Women’s Impact, Inc. Renew Book Club list, I’ll be reading “And Every Morning the Way Home Gets Longer and Longer” by Fredrik Backman (96 pages, 2016). I love being in a book club and highly recommend it to pick up titles you would normally pass by on the library shelf, and to gain new insights from others with different life experiences. Very educational and fun!

What is the book you wish you had written?

“BaSANITY!” A self-help book for all new moms to realize that it is normal to feel perplexed most days between the BLISS of having children and the INSANITY of raising them!