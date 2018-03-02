Canton native Andrea Legg works as a public librarian in Tuscarawas County. Her writing has been featured on Scary Mommy, The Mighty and For Every Mom. She is a member of Ohio Library Council and the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators.

Legg is the author of “Flap Your Wings, Little Robin” (Mascot Books, 2018).

What is your go-to book recommendation?

A lot of people I know are really into dystopian fiction right now and feel lost after finishing up a popular series like “The Hunger Games.” I often recommend Emily St. John Mandel’s “Station Eleven” (336 pages, 2014), a novel about a worldwide flu pandemic, because it contains so many of the elements that made those series popular.

Who is your favorite author and why?

Stephen King and Dennis Lehane are my usual top two because their stories feel so cinematic, and their language is so sharp and clever. But it’s Erma Bombeck’s writing—though completely different than theirs—that speaks to my soul. Whenever I read her work, I feel as though she could be speaking directly to me since she’s so simple and poignant in her essays.

What is the last book that made you cry?

It’s a children’s book I checked out for my son: “Stay: A Girl, a Dog, and a Bucket List” by Kate Klise (32 pages, 2017). It has such a beautiful message of celebrating the time we spend with our loved ones over anything else. I recommend it to readers of all ages.

What is next up on your reading list?

The book club I facilitate at the library will be reading Angie Thomas’ “The Hate U Give” (464 pages, 2017) this spring, and I’m really looking forward to that. Stephen King’s Dark Tower series is also on my list.

What is the last book you read?

I’m just about finished with Stephen King’s “Sleeping Beauties” (702 pages, 2017). No matter what the critics say, he’s a genius.

What is your favorite book twist?

It’s a toss-up, because books with shocking twists are my favorite types of books: I love the one in Dennis Lehane’s “Shutter Island” (380 pages, 2003), and I also loved the one in Gillian Flynn’s “Gone Girl” (432 pages, 2012).

What is the last book that made you laugh out loud?

Mindy Kaling’s “Is Everyone Hanging Out without Me?” (240 pages, 2011). Her sense of humor translates so perfectly that I was actually sad to reach the end of it.