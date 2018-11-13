November '18 About Arts & Entertainment Snapshots

Blues, Brews & All That Jazz

Beacon Charitable Pharmacy hosted its 12th annual Blues, Brews and All That Jazz event at MAPS Air Museum. The event was attended by more than 150 people.

By About Staff / November 13, 2018

Beacon Charitable Pharmacy hosted its 12th annual Blues, Brews and All That Jazz event at MAPS Air Museum. The event was attended by more than 150 people. Mike Gallina was the emcee for the night, and guests enjoyed beer from Royal Docks, wine from Elevage Wine Advisors and dinner by That Little Italian Kitchen. The event included live music from B.J. Willis and a live and silent auction with more than 40 auction items. With support of generous sponsors including CVS Health, Employers Health, the Lee J. DiCola Foundation and The Deuble Foundation, the event raised more than $80,000.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Where to buy

The Repository
Select Rite Aid Stores
Spee-D Foods
Buehler's Fresh Foods
Fishers Foods, including 44th Street NW, Tuscarawas St. W, Fulton Drive, Lincoln Way E. and Cleveland Ave. NW locations
Aultman Hospital Gift Shop
Mercy Medical Center Gift Shop
Gervasi Vineyard Marketplace
Carpe Diem Coffee Shop, downtown Canton and Belden Village Mall locations
News Depot
Avenue Arts Marketplace
Yum Yum Tree Alliance
Grapes in a Glass