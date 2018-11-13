Blues, Brews & All That Jazz

Beacon Charitable Pharmacy hosted its 12th annual Blues, Brews and All That Jazz event at MAPS Air Museum. The event was attended by more than 150 people. Mike Gallina was the emcee for the night, and guests enjoyed beer from Royal Docks, wine from Elevage Wine Advisors and dinner by That Little Italian Kitchen. The event included live music from B.J. Willis and a live and silent auction with more than 40 auction items. With support of generous sponsors including CVS Health, Employers Health, the Lee J. DiCola Foundation and The Deuble Foundation, the event raised more than $80,000.