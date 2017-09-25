Beer tells the tale of who we are

It’s the one beverage on the planet that bridges cultures, languages and beliefs.

No, not tea.

Beer.

The current trend of boutique breweries is only the latest chapter in a saga that stretches back farther than the invention of the wheel.

Historians believe that beer was invented and first brewed by the ancient Egyptians … which would help to explain the pony kegs found in King Tut’s tomb.

In medieval Europe, beer-making was perfected by the most unlikely group: monks. Producing a quality product whose standards were protected by the government was a brilliant means of self-sustenance. Even today, monastic orders are celebrated for their award-winning brews.

Beer was in cargo on the Mayflower.

Even the Puritans—who constantly fretted that someone, somewhere, was having fun—permitted their members a daily allotment.

Was it a coincidence that the first stirrings for freedom, the first clandestine get-togethers by American colonists took place in pubs? Probably not.

One of those colonists, Benjamin Franklin, is credited with saying, “Beer is proof that God wants us to be happy.”

Have you ever seen a portrait of Franklin in which he’s not smiling?

Now you know why.

Beer even has been known to kill—but not in the way you think. In 1814, a flash-flood of beer drowned eight people in London after a vat containing about 5,000 barrels burst.

As Europeans emigrated to America, they brought their beer-making prowess with them, building breweries that would become synonymous with their trade, including Milwaukee and St. Louis.

In the early 1900s, beer was sold by the bucket in many American cities where immigrants were navigating new lives. Despite various campaigns by moralists to curb sales, beer was a comforting and familiar staple for strangers in a strange land.

Not even a constitutional amendment passed in 1919 could curb Americans’ thirst. The passage of Prohibition turned millions of Americans into “outlaws” as they brewed their own beer or patronized speakeasies to get it. At the demise of Prohibition, beer became the beverage of choice of the American working class.

Boosted by the advent of TV, commercial jingles for beer resonate throughout the American cultural landscape:

“Hey, Mabel! Black Label.”

“Less filling! Tastes great!”

“Schlitz, the beer that made Milwaukee famous.”

“Schaefer: The one beer to have when you’re having more than one.”

“If you’ve got the time, we’ve got the beer.”

At their zenith, beer commercials featured cartoon characters including Hamm’s Beer bear, and Mister Magoo, as well as such celebrities as Nat King Cole.

Interestingly, many brands that were once staples of TV ads no longer exist.

Today, virtually every American community of any significant size boasts at least one craft brewery, including Canton, Jackson and Marlboro townships, and Green.

Beer has become the new coffee, meaning some people aren’t just drinking it, they’ve become connoisseurs of it.

If you ever cross their paths and you don’t know an IPA from a c-o-l-d one, heaven help you.