Aultman Women’s Board Fashion Show

The Women’s Board of Aultman Hospital hosted its seventh annual fashion show, Angels on the Runway, Fashion for a Cause in November at the Cultural Center, led by co-chairs Judy Minton and Darlene Schuring. More than 280 guests were in attendance. The evening of fashion, food, wine and fun began with shopping in a Paris vignette with a number of local vendors. The event raised approximately $50,000 in net revenue to complete the Women’s Board $5 million pledge to the Aultman Cancer Center.