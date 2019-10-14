Aubrey Helmuth Miller | Books of My Life

Aubrey Helmuth Miller founded Redbudsuds—a 4-in-1 soap company—because she believes that small things you do every day have the capacity to change the world. Her favorite things currently include exploring trails and paddling with her 3-month old, traveling with the RBS Teardrop Shop, picking on her banjo and breakfast.

What book got you interested in your career?

“Sand County Almanac” by Aldo Leopold (240 pages, 1949). The part about “Goose Music” forever changed how I see the outdoors—from a recreational luxury to a basic human right.

What book have you read more than once because you love it so much?

“Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (409 pages, 2013). I’ve never re-read a book before I even finished it like I did with this one. So good.

Do you have a go-to book for vacations?

No, unless you count guidebooks and maps.

What is the last book that made you cry?

“Sacred Instructions” by Sherri Mitchell (257 pages, 2018). For me, Mitchell strikes a deep chord on why women are needed in leadership today, giving me courage when I feel intimidated as a business owner/entrepreneur/new mom. Plus, I love her musical analogies.

What is the last book that made you laugh out loud?

“Go the F**k to Sleep” by Adam Mansbach (32 pages, 2011)

What section of the library or bookstore do you visit first?

Magazines or nonfiction. I’m a sucker for pictures and learning cool new stuff.

What do you tell people you’re reading? But what are you actually reading?

Books. Usually Instagram.

What is the last book you read?

“The Death and Life of the Great Lakes” by Dan Egan (333 pages, 2017). In a very approachable and entertaining way, Egan tells the story of the many issues facing the Great Lakes. I highly recommend.

What book have you read that you think the movie is better?

Definitely “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins (386 pages, 2008)