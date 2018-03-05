Exhibit at the Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum showcases the insides of Frank Lloyd Wright’s houses.

Frank Lloyd Wright might be known for his architecture, but his true triumph, some critics say, is the interior design of his homes.

“Frank Lloyd Wright: Architecture of the Interior,” an exhibit that showcases the insides of Wright’s houses, will be on display at the Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum from March 2 through April 29.

The touring collection, curated by a professor of design studies from the University of Wisconsin-

Madison, features 20 drawings, eight photographs and four digital files for wall murals. The exhibit began traveling in 2012 and is booked into 2019—it will arrive in Canton after being in El Paso, Texas, and then will head to Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Kimberly Kenney, curator at the Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, secured the exhibit several years ago because she has seen success with exhibits showcasing works from other well-known names such as Norman Rockwell.

“People like pop culture because it’s familiar,” Kenney said. “And a lot of times if you do really heavy-handed historical things, it’s not as popular.”

Images in the exhibit include black and white and color photographs of living and dining areas in homes and color drawings of home interiors. Materials that accompany the exhibit say Wright attempted to maximize open space in his homes, sometimes building furniture into walls. “Form and function should be one, joined in a spiritual union,” Wright said.

As part of the exhibit’s stop in Canton, the museum also is hosting a March 19 “Tea with the Curator” event for people who would like to learn more about Wright and his designs. M.J. Albacete, former director of the Canton Museum of Art, will present examples of Wright’s domestic work, including examples from Ohio and Canton.

Tickets to the tea are $15. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 330-455-7043. Tickets to the museum are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors 60 and older and $8 for children 3 to 12. Children 2 and younger get it free.