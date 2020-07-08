Andrea Legg | Books of My Life

Andrea Legg is the new director of the North Canton Public Library. A Stark County native, she graduated from Canton Central Catholic High School and Malone University before pursuing her Master’s of Library and Information Science degree at Kent State University. She lives in the Dover area with her husband and son.

What is the book that shocked you the most?

“A Mother’s Reckoning: Living in the Aftermath of a Tragedy” by Sue Klebold (337 pages, 2016). We all know that this story ends with Ms. Klebold’s son, Dylan, taking part in one of the deadliest school shootings of all time at Columbine—but what’s riveting about this book is the universality of Sue as a mother. She is all of us. She fiercely loved her son, she prided herself on being a good, conscientious mother, and it is clear, in the pages of this book and other accounts, that her son reciprocated this love and affection. How, then, did Columbine come to pass? I highly recommend this book to just about anyone.

What section in the library or bookstore do you first visit?

Oh, this is a great question! I am usually drawn to the nonfiction books first, particularly books on medicine or cookbooks because those areas interest me the most. I really love memoirs, too.

What is the last book that made you laugh out loud?

“We Are Never Meeting in Real Life” by Samantha Irby (290 pages, 2017). Sam Irby’s sense of humor isn’t for everyone, but I will admit that her hilariously honest take on life cracked me up and had me highlighting passages on more than one occasion. The first chapter of the book is titled “My Bachelorette Application,” and it’s just as funny as you’d expect. If you enjoy comedy from Amy Schumer or Fortune Feimster, this book is for you.

What is the last book that made you cry?

“The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” by Kate DiCamillo (225 pages, 2006). This was a read-aloud chapter book that I shared with my son recently, and it just pulled at my heartstrings in an unbelievable way. Edward Tulane is a proud, self-absorbed china doll rabbit who embarks on an unexpected journey that changes him at his core forever. My son had to run to get me a tissue by the time we turned the last page. It’s outstanding in every way.

What book have you read that you think the movie is better?

You know, that’s a tough one, because it’s usually the other way around. Once in awhile, though, a director or a particular actor gets it just right and really enhances the book. I’d say, in this case, that happened with Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility” (352 pages, 1811). Ang Lee created magic in 1995 when he directed Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman and Emma Thompson in the movie adaptation.

What is next up on your reading list?

“Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed” by Lori Gottlieb (433 pages, 2019). One of my most trusted reader-friends has been recommending this book to me for several months, and its digital version just popped up as available in my library’s catalog. It’s a candid, sometimes-heartbreaking, sometimes-funny look at the way we all handle our mental health as human beings. I can’t wait to read it.