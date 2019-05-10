Alan Harold | Books of My Life

Alan Harold was raised in Louisville and had public service as a calling from an early age. After a career in banking and small business, he was elected to office in November 2010 and recently began his third term as county auditor.

Alan received his Master of Business Administration degree from Ohio State University, his undergraduate degree in finance from the University of Mount Union and is a graduate of Louisville High School. In the community, Alan has served as a volunteer for Buckeye Council (Boy Scouts of America), United Way and ArtsinStark. He continues his service as a pastoral care volunteer at Mercy Medical Center and is an active member of St. Michael Catholic Church, where he chairs the Finance Committee and also is the “morning traffic guy—Mr. H” for the kids at St. Michael School. He is a graduate of Leadership Stark County and of Leadership Stark County’s Government Academy.

Alan and his wife, Dr. Suzanne Harold, along with their children, Caroline, 13, and Andrew, 11, reside in Avondale.

What book got you interested in your career?

“The Complete Book of U.S. Presidents,” by William A. DeGregorio (875 pages, 1984). I received my signed copy by the local author when I was 10. While admittedly aspiring to the highest office as a child, the book drew me into our country’s history and to the nobleness of public service.

What is the last book you read?

“The Odyssey of Echo Company,” by Doug Stanton (391 pages, 2017). It recounts the Tet Offensive, the struggles and valor of men who served, many by chance, but all with amazing strength and determination. Could I muster even a fraction of their courage?

What section of the library or bookstore do you visit first?

My kids and I are regulars at the North Branch Library and head our separate ways as soon as we enter. I go straight for the new releases.

Do you have a go-to book for vacations?

Anything Vince Flynn, Michael Connelly or James Patterson. These quick reads take my mind away and let me get quickly into “vacation mode!”

What is next up on your reading list?

“Heirs of the Founders: The Epic Rivalry of Henry Clay, John Calhoun and Daniel Webster, the Second Generation of American Giants,” by H.W. Brands (466 pages, 2018). It caught my eye last week. I haven’t particularly read much of that period of our history, but skimming it before checkout made me think of all the decisions made by that generation after the founders and leading up to the Civil War.

What is the first book you remember reading?

I can remember reading “Goodnight Moon,” by Margaret Wise Brown (40 pages, 1947) with my parents and P.D. Eastman’s “Are You My Mother?” (24 pages, 1960). My two younger sisters and I read all the time as kids; we used a plastic crate to haul our books to and from the library each week.