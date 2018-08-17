

Aug. 25—Sept. 3

Great Trail Arts & Crafts Festival

The 37th annual Great Trail Festival will be held in Malvern on August 25 and 26 and September 1 through 3. It is a French and Indian Era re-creation near the famous Great Indian Trail. Enjoy two full weekends of olde-time entertainment and activities. It is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. For more information, contact Barbara Garduno at 330-794-9100. greattrailfestival.com Through Sept. 2

“The Full Monty”

Based on the cult hit film of the same name, “The Full Monty,” a 10-time Tony Award nominee, is filled with honest affection, engaging melodies and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show. Out of shape and out of step, can these unlikely performers pull it off when they decide to take it all off and become the most unlikely group of exotic dancers in history? See the show at the Players Guild Theatre. Tickets range from $25 to $32. Check the site for showtimes. playersguildtheatre.com EDITOR’S PICK Stark County Fair Through September 3

Come to the Stark County Fair for rides, food and all kinds of fun. Admission is $7. Free with your admission, enjoy daily pavilion concerts and entertainment, daily Dinosaur Adventure, the September 1 11 a.m. tractor pull, high school band shows, harness racing, livestock shows and Junior Fair sales. Plus enjoy exhibits, barns, animals, horse shows and more. Rides are not included with gate admission, courtesy tickets, season passes or memberships. starkcountyfair.com Through Sept. 19

Songwriters’ workshop

Anyone 14 and older interested in songwriting is invited to join Massillon musician and songwriter Bryan Stahl for a collaborative series of workshops. If you sing, play guitar or piano, have a melody or lyrics, come join the workshops from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Massillon Museum on the first and third Wednesday of each month through September. A showcase performance will be held in October. For more information, contact Stahl at 330-607-4999 or info@bryanstahl.com. massillonmuseum.org Through Oct. 21

Exhibit Opening–Under Cover: Highlights from the Hat Collection

Head to the Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum for the Under Cover: Highlights from the Hat Collection exhibit. This exhibition, guest curated by curatorial volunteer Kathy Fleeher, features the museum’s vast collection of 20th century hats. It will explore millinery design elements, such as flowers and feathers, as well as iconic hat styles such as the cloche, pillbox and many more. The exhibit will be on view through October 21. mckinleymuseum.org Through Oct. 28

The Art and Sole of Lisa Sorrell

Master cowboy-bootmaker Lisa Sorrell brings her talents to the Canton Museum of Art for an unforgettable exhibit. Many call her an artistic genius and a pioneer who entered into a craft that few, if any, women were a part of. Her work is characterized by intricate inlay and overlay—delicate shapes cut into leather, and held in place with stitching done on an old single-needle Singer sewing machine. cantonart.org Through Oct. 28

Arden Riddle: Master of Mid-Century Design

Mid-Century Modern furniture is simple and timeless and provided an emotional rebellion from the ornamentation of the past. It gave us clean lines, gentle organic curves and a love for different materials and designers that are idolized even today. As the saying goes, “what goes around comes around,” and it is with nostalgia that we have incorporated this simple yet beautiful style of design back into our lives. See the exhibit at the Canton Museum of Art. cantonart.org Through Oct. 28

Everyday People: Works from the Permanent Collection

In this exhibit, each piece of art features the artist’s idea of what traits make up everyday life and the everyday person, and how daily life can be translated onto a canvas. Throughout this exhibit, we will ask ourselves: What is daily life like for other people? What was everyday life like in the past and what would life have been like without the common objects that we use today? See the exhibit at the Canton Museum of Art. cantonart.org Sept. 1

Friends of the Stark County District Library Book Sale

Book sales held by The Friends of the Library include gently used books, CDs, DVDs and other materials donated by the community or no longer needed at the library. The book sale will be at the Stark County District Main Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. scdlmainfol.org Sept. 1

Do the Mu!

Do the Mu! is the first Saturday of every month. Drop in at the Massillon Museum any time between noon and 2 p.m. for a different art and history workshop taught by local artists or museum staff. No registration is required, and it’s free for all ages. This month’s class is “Tiny Buildings” with Kat Francis. Construct your own miniature house or building with reclaimed materials from MassMu’s construction project and supplies. massillonmuseum.org Sept. 1

Jammin’ Food Truck Fest

Make sure to bring your appetite for this end of summer celebration featuring a variety of food trucks, live music all day and a beer garden. This event will be in the Lower Level of Historic Schoenbrunn Village from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This event is free. dennisondepot.org Sept. 2

Summer Serenades—Petros Lake Park

What happens when the spontaneous sounds of nature and people enjoying a park are combined with the orchestrated sounds of musicians? Serenades in the Park—a free, family-friendly, series of brass, woodwind and string ensembles performing all over Stark County. Everyone is invited to bring their favorite picnic food, games and blanket or chair and enjoy the setting and music. Bring chairs and/or blankets to sit on and enjoy the concert. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. cantonsymphony.org





Sept. 4, 11

Market in the Park

Find fresh produce from local farms, crafts and baked goods at reasonable prices at Market in the Park at Municipal Park in Minerva from 4 to 7 p.m. minervachamber.org Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25

Open mic night

Open mic night gives local talented people the chance to come out and play in front of a fabulous crowd in the coffee shop environment at Muggswigz Coffee and Tea Co. in downtown Canton. Bring yourself, friends, neighbors and instruments on Tuesday nights for a good time. The sign-up sheet goes out at 7:30 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. Each performer gets to play three songs. Open mic night ends at 11 p.m. Check the site for more information. muggswigz.com Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26

GV Cruise-In

Showcase your automobile or stroll among the cars at the weekly GV Cruise-In from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gervasi Vineyard. Bring the whole family for a fun, casual evening. gervasivineyard.com Sept. 6, 20

Traditional Music Night at Quail Hollow

Traditional Music Nights at Quail Hollow Park are held inside the Manor House. Traditional, Bluegrass and Celtic music are played at each session. Bring an instrument and join in or sit back and enjoy the music. No reservations are required. Admission is $1. Beverages and snacks are for sale by the Quail Hollow Volunteer Association. The event is from 6 to 9 p.m. starkparks.com Sept. 7

First Friday

First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. The theme for September is Pizza Challenge. downtowncanton.com Sept. 7

Learning the Night Sky with Dave Gill

These quarterly programs will put you on a first-name basis with the stars and constellations. You will learn when to look for special events against the backdrop of the stars. These hourlong programs can stand alone, but taking them as a series allows you to gain better perspective on the passage of the seasonal stars and to learn the pathways in the sky that connect the seasons. Telescopes are not required, but if you have binoculars, you are encouraged to bring them along. This event is from 8 to 9 p.m. at the Astronomy Education Building at the Wilderness Center in Wilmot. The cost is $10 per person. Preregistration is required. For more information, call 330-359-5235. wildernesscenter.org Sept. 8, 22

Adoptable Cats and Kittens

Meet adoptable cats and kittens from A Cat’s Cradle rescue group at the North Canton Public Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ncantonlibrary.com Sept. 8-9, 15-16, 22-23

Yankee Peddler Festival

The 46th annual Yankee Peddler Festival will be held at Clay’s Park in Canal Fulton from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Step back in time 200 years and visit pioneer America. Master artists and crafters will assemble rustic shops along streams and amid lovely wooded dales. Sample food from colonial days, cooked over open fires. Enjoy 75 acres of entertainment for the whole family. yankeepeddlerfestival.com EDITOR’S PICK Classic Film Series Sept. 8, 20, 21, 28

See classic films on Canton’s largest movie screen during the Classic Film Series at the Canton Palace Theatre. See “Casablanca” at 7:30 p.m. September 8, “An American in Paris” at 7 p.m. September 20, “Oliver” at 7:30 p.m. September 21 and “The Blob” at 7:30 p.m. September 28. Admission is $5, and tickets are available at the door. cantonpalacetheatre.org Sept. 11

Summer Garden Tea

The Summer Garden Tea fundraiser for The Herb Society at the Hoover Historical Center transforms the North Canton Civic Center into an elegant Tea Room. The boutique offers a variety of garden and tea-related gifts and theme-baskets for raffle. Seating is limited, and advanced paid registration is required. The event will begin at noon. For more information, call 330-490-7435. walsh.edu Sept. 11

Alison Krauss

See Alison Krauss live in concert at 8 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre. Tickets start at $65. akroncivic.com Sept. 12

Arden Riddle: Master of Mid-Century Design luncheon

A special program series for 2018-19 titled “Artistic Adventures” will be offered at the Canton Museum of Art beginning in September. Sponsored by Canton Fine Arts Associates, the programs will be held on the second Wednesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the museum’s Wilkof Courtyard. All programs will feature a full-course catered lunch, a program on an interesting and art-related topic, and reservations are required. The programs are open to the public, and the cost is $15 per person. Max Barton will give a private tour and insight into the “Arden Riddle: Master of Mid-Century Design” exhibit. EDITOR’S PICK Put Hunger in Park Sept. 13

Meals on Wheels of Stark & Wayne Counties invites you to Put Hunger in Park. The food fest will be from 5 to 9 p.m. at Hoover Park in North Canton. It will include live entertainment, games and raffles, beer and food trucks and plenty of Meals on Wheels. Admission to this fundraiser is free. Put Hunger in Park is open to the public, and there will be activities available for all ages. mow-starkwayne.org/put-hunger-in-park Sept. 13

The Divergent Sounds Series: Big Love Meets the Symphony

Discover the new sound of two different musical genres combined into one unique concert series. Hear Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians perform with some of the region’s most popular musicians. The featured artist is Zach. The event is at 7:30 p.m. at the Zimmermann Symphony Center. Tickets are $5. cantonsymphony.org





EDITOR’S PICK Little C Music Festival Sept. 14-15

Enjoy the Little C Music Festival presented by Hey Monea!, a unique music festival experience, right here in Canton. The festival will feature national and local recording artists, with special collaborations and surprises the whole weekend. The festival is at The Auricle. Check the site for more information. littlecmusicfestival.com Sept. 15

Makers Market

Hartville Makers Market brings together makers from all backgrounds within the well-known Hartville MarketPlace. Come find unique vintage wares, handmade goods and other one-of-a-kind pieces. Enjoy live music and food trucks while you shop the Makers Market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. hartvillemarketplace.com Sept. 15

Downtown Canton Flea

Awaiting you at the Downtown Canton Flea are more than 75 vendors offering art, crafts, antiques, handmade goods, vintage finds, farm fare, food and drink, collectibles and more. Plus, there’s live music, kids crafts and activities, yoga from 9 to 10 a.m. and more. It’s all happening along Court Avenue between Fifth and Third streets NW. downtowncantonflea.com Sept. 15

Hall of Fame City Comic Con

The Hall of Fame City Comic Con is back at the Canton Memorial Civic Center starting at 10 a.m. Check the site for more details. cantonciviccenter.com Sept. 15

Autumn Lantern Tour

Travel through Ohio’s first village by lantern light at this after-hours tour. Luminaries will line Historic Schoenbrunn Village, and cabins will be alive with 18th century life from 7 to 9 p.m. This costs regular admission for Dennison Depot. dennisondepot.org Sept. 15

Michael Stanley & The Resonators with special guests Marti Jones and Don Dixon

See Michael Stanley & The Resonators with special guests Marti Jones and Don Dixon at the Canton Palace Theatre from 8 to 11 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $54.50. cantonpalacetheatre.org Sept. 15-Oct. 28

Maize Valley Fall Fun

With activities for all ages, Maize Valley is the perfect destination for fun fall family outings. Plan to spend several hours here to experience the entertainment. Regular weekend admission is $10 for all ages, and children younger than 2 get in free. October 6, 7 and 20 carry an additional attraction charge with the admission rate being $15 for because Megasaurus will be performing those days. Weekday rates are $8 per person. maizevalley.com Sept. 16-23

2018 Constitution Week Events

Enjoy these events in Louisville to celebrate Constitution Week. The Louisville community choir concert will be at 2 p.m. September 16. The Mayor’s prayer breakfast will be at 8 a.m. September 17. The Commemoration/Naturalization Ceremony will be at 1 p.m. September 17. The Veterans Memorial Dedication will be September 17. The Constitution Queen’s fashion show will be at 6:30 p.m. September 18. The Community Banquet will be at 6:30 p.m. September 19. The Constitution Queen’s Pageant will be at 6:30 p.m. September 20. The Constitution Community Parade will be at 2 p.m. September 23. louisvilleconstitution.org Sept. 17

Tea with the Curator—The Unfortunate 1800s

Start your morning with tea, coffee and breakfast sweets, and join Ally Carlson for this exciting new tour at the Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum from 10 a.m. to noon. The Unfortunate 1800s will take guests to the history floor to examine the uncomfortable, scary and even gross aspects of daily life from the years 1805 to 1900. You’ll be glad you live in the 21st century. The program is $15 and includes tea/coffee and breakfast sweets. Reservations are required. For more information, call 330-455-7043. mckinleymuseum.org Sept. 17

Kaleo, presented by LiveNation

Icelandic band Kaleo hit No. 1 on alternative radio with its song “Way Down We Go.” This fall, the band will headline the “Handprint Tour,” a two month-long international run that is almost entirely sold out. See the band at 7:30 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre. Tickets start at $34.50. cantonpalacetheatre.org Sept. 20

Vintner’s Dinner

Head to Maize Valley the third Thursday of every month for a Vintner’s Dinner paired with Maize Valley wines. With guests seated along one long table, these dinners are a great way to visit old friends and meet new ones as you explore the tastes of Maize Valley. Meals are $50 per guest including tax and gratuity. Dinners require advance reservations and payment. Dinner is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. maizevalley.com Sept. 21—Oct. 7

“Newsies”

Stop the presses! Set in turn-of-the century New York City, “Newsies” is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenage “Newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what is right. See the performance at Players Guild Theatre. Check the site for ticket prices and showtimes. playersguildtheatre.com Sept. 22

Hannah’s House Golf Outing

Head to the Great Trail Golf Course in Minerva for the Hannah’s House golf outing, starting with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $200 for a foursome and includes lunch afterward. There will be raffle prizes and a ball drop at 2 p.m. for a chance to win $2,500. hannahshousegolfouting.org

