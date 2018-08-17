Aug. 25—Sept. 3
Great Trail Arts & Crafts Festival
The 37th annual Great Trail Festival will be held in Malvern on August 25 and 26 and September 1 through 3. It is a French and Indian Era re-creation near the famous Great Indian Trail. Enjoy two full weekends of olde-time entertainment and activities. It is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. For more information, contact Barbara Garduno at 330-794-9100. greattrailfestival.com
Through Sept. 2
“The Full Monty”
Based on the cult hit film of the same name, “The Full Monty,” a 10-time Tony Award nominee, is filled with honest affection, engaging melodies and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show. Out of shape and out of step, can these unlikely performers pull it off when they decide to take it all off and become the most unlikely group of exotic dancers in history? See the show at the Players Guild Theatre. Tickets range from $25 to $32. Check the site for showtimes. playersguildtheatre.com
EDITOR’S PICK
Stark County Fair
Through September 3
Come to the Stark County Fair for rides, food and all kinds of fun. Admission is $7. Free with your admission, enjoy daily pavilion concerts and entertainment, daily Dinosaur Adventure, the September 1 11 a.m. tractor pull, high school band shows, harness racing, livestock shows and Junior Fair sales. Plus enjoy exhibits, barns, animals, horse shows and more. Rides are not included with gate admission, courtesy tickets, season passes or memberships. starkcountyfair.com
Through Sept. 19
Songwriters’ workshop
Anyone 14 and older interested in songwriting is invited to join Massillon musician and songwriter Bryan Stahl for a collaborative series of workshops. If you sing, play guitar or piano, have a melody or lyrics, come join the workshops from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Massillon Museum on the first and third Wednesday of each month through September. A showcase performance will be held in October. For more information, contact Stahl at 330-607-4999 or info@bryanstahl.com. massillonmuseum.org
Through Oct. 21
Exhibit Opening–Under Cover: Highlights from the Hat Collection
Head to the Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum for the Under Cover: Highlights from the Hat Collection exhibit. This exhibition, guest curated by curatorial volunteer Kathy Fleeher, features the museum’s vast collection of 20th century hats. It will explore millinery design elements, such as flowers and feathers, as well as iconic hat styles such as the cloche, pillbox and many more. The exhibit will be on view through October 21. mckinleymuseum.org
Through Oct. 28
The Art and Sole of Lisa Sorrell
Master cowboy-bootmaker Lisa Sorrell brings her talents to the Canton Museum of Art for an unforgettable exhibit. Many call her an artistic genius and a pioneer who entered into a craft that few, if any, women were a part of. Her work is characterized by intricate inlay and overlay—delicate shapes cut into leather, and held in place with stitching done on an old single-needle Singer sewing machine. cantonart.org
Through Oct. 28
Arden Riddle: Master of Mid-Century Design
Mid-Century Modern furniture is simple and timeless and provided an emotional rebellion from the ornamentation of the past. It gave us clean lines, gentle organic curves and a love for different materials and designers that are idolized even today. As the saying goes, “what goes around comes around,” and it is with nostalgia that we have incorporated this simple yet beautiful style of design back into our lives. See the exhibit at the Canton Museum of Art. cantonart.org
Through Oct. 28
Everyday People: Works from the Permanent Collection
In this exhibit, each piece of art features the artist’s idea of what traits make up everyday life and the everyday person, and how daily life can be translated onto a canvas. Throughout this exhibit, we will ask ourselves: What is daily life like for other people? What was everyday life like in the past and what would life have been like without the common objects that we use today? See the exhibit at the Canton Museum of Art. cantonart.org
Sept. 1
Friends of the Stark County District Library Book Sale
Book sales held by The Friends of the Library include gently used books, CDs, DVDs and other materials donated by the community or no longer needed at the library. The book sale will be at the Stark County District Main Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. scdlmainfol.org
Sept. 1
Do the Mu!
Do the Mu! is the first Saturday of every month. Drop in at the Massillon Museum any time between noon and 2 p.m. for a different art and history workshop taught by local artists or museum staff. No registration is required, and it’s free for all ages. This month’s class is “Tiny Buildings” with Kat Francis. Construct your own miniature house or building with reclaimed materials from MassMu’s construction project and supplies. massillonmuseum.org
Sept. 1
Jammin’ Food Truck Fest
Make sure to bring your appetite for this end of summer celebration featuring a variety of food trucks, live music all day and a beer garden. This event will be in the Lower Level of Historic Schoenbrunn Village from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. This event is free. dennisondepot.org
Sept. 2
Summer Serenades—Petros Lake Park
What happens when the spontaneous sounds of nature and people enjoying a park are combined with the orchestrated sounds of musicians? Serenades in the Park—a free, family-friendly, series of brass, woodwind and string ensembles performing all over Stark County. Everyone is invited to bring their favorite picnic food, games and blanket or chair and enjoy the setting and music. Bring chairs and/or blankets to sit on and enjoy the concert. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. cantonsymphony.org
Sept. 4, 11
Market in the Park
Find fresh produce from local farms, crafts and baked goods at reasonable prices at Market in the Park at Municipal Park in Minerva from 4 to 7 p.m. minervachamber.org
Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25
Open mic night
Open mic night gives local talented people the chance to come out and play in front of a fabulous crowd in the coffee shop environment at Muggswigz Coffee and Tea Co. in downtown Canton. Bring yourself, friends, neighbors and instruments on Tuesday nights for a good time. The sign-up sheet goes out at 7:30 p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. Each performer gets to play three songs. Open mic night ends at 11 p.m. Check the site for more information. muggswigz.com
Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26
GV Cruise-In
Showcase your automobile or stroll among the cars at the weekly GV Cruise-In from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gervasi Vineyard. Bring the whole family for a fun, casual evening. gervasivineyard.com
Sept. 6, 20
Traditional Music Night at Quail Hollow
Traditional Music Nights at Quail Hollow Park are held inside the Manor House. Traditional, Bluegrass and Celtic music are played at each session. Bring an instrument and join in or sit back and enjoy the music. No reservations are required. Admission is $1. Beverages and snacks are for sale by the Quail Hollow Volunteer Association. The event is from 6 to 9 p.m. starkparks.com
Sept. 7
First Friday
First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. The theme for September is Pizza Challenge. downtowncanton.com
Sept. 7
Learning the Night Sky with Dave Gill
These quarterly programs will put you on a first-name basis with the stars and constellations. You will learn when to look for special events against the backdrop of the stars. These hourlong programs can stand alone, but taking them as a series allows you to gain better perspective on the passage of the seasonal stars and to learn the pathways in the sky that connect the seasons. Telescopes are not required, but if you have binoculars, you are encouraged to bring them along. This event is from 8 to 9 p.m. at the Astronomy Education Building at the Wilderness Center in Wilmot. The cost is $10 per person. Preregistration is required. For more information, call 330-359-5235. wildernesscenter.org
Sept. 8, 22
Adoptable Cats and Kittens
Meet adoptable cats and kittens from A Cat’s Cradle rescue group at the North Canton Public Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ncantonlibrary.com
Sept. 8-9, 15-16, 22-23
Yankee Peddler Festival
The 46th annual Yankee Peddler Festival will be held at Clay’s Park in Canal Fulton from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Step back in time 200 years and visit pioneer America. Master artists and crafters will assemble rustic shops along streams and amid lovely wooded dales. Sample food from colonial days, cooked over open fires. Enjoy 75 acres of entertainment for the whole family. yankeepeddlerfestival.com
EDITOR’S PICK
Classic Film Series
Sept. 8, 20, 21, 28
See classic films on Canton’s largest movie screen during the Classic Film Series at the Canton Palace Theatre. See “Casablanca” at 7:30 p.m. September 8, “An American in Paris” at 7 p.m. September 20, “Oliver” at 7:30 p.m. September 21 and “The Blob” at 7:30 p.m. September 28. Admission is $5, and tickets are available at the door. cantonpalacetheatre.org
Sept. 11
Summer Garden Tea
The Summer Garden Tea fundraiser for The Herb Society at the Hoover Historical Center transforms the North Canton Civic Center into an elegant Tea Room. The boutique offers a variety of garden and tea-related gifts and theme-baskets for raffle. Seating is limited, and advanced paid registration is required. The event will begin at noon. For more information, call 330-490-7435. walsh.edu
Sept. 11
Alison Krauss
See Alison Krauss live in concert at 8 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre. Tickets start at $65. akroncivic.com
Sept. 12
Arden Riddle: Master of Mid-Century Design luncheon
A special program series for 2018-19 titled “Artistic Adventures” will be offered at the Canton Museum of Art beginning in September. Sponsored by Canton Fine Arts Associates, the programs will be held on the second Wednesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the museum’s Wilkof Courtyard. All programs will feature a full-course catered lunch, a program on an interesting and art-related topic, and reservations are required. The programs are open to the public, and the cost is $15 per person. Max Barton will give a private tour and insight into the “Arden Riddle: Master of Mid-Century Design” exhibit.
EDITOR’S PICK
Put Hunger in Park
Sept. 13
Meals on Wheels of Stark & Wayne Counties invites you to Put Hunger in Park. The food fest will be from 5 to 9 p.m. at Hoover Park in North Canton. It will include live entertainment, games and raffles, beer and food trucks and plenty of Meals on Wheels. Admission to this fundraiser is free. Put Hunger in Park is open to the public, and there will be activities available for all ages. mow-starkwayne.org/put-hunger-in-park
Sept. 13
The Divergent Sounds Series: Big Love Meets the Symphony
Discover the new sound of two different musical genres combined into one unique concert series. Hear Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians perform with some of the region’s most popular musicians. The featured artist is Zach. The event is at 7:30 p.m. at the Zimmermann Symphony Center. Tickets are $5. cantonsymphony.org
EDITOR’S PICK
Little C Music Festival
Sept. 14-15
Enjoy the Little C Music Festival presented by Hey Monea!, a unique music festival experience, right here in Canton. The festival will feature national and local recording artists, with special collaborations and surprises the whole weekend. The festival is at The Auricle. Check the site for more information. littlecmusicfestival.com
Sept. 15
Makers Market
Hartville Makers Market brings together makers from all backgrounds within the well-known Hartville MarketPlace. Come find unique vintage wares, handmade goods and other one-of-a-kind pieces. Enjoy live music and food trucks while you shop the Makers Market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. hartvillemarketplace.com
Sept. 15
Downtown Canton Flea
Awaiting you at the Downtown Canton Flea are more than 75 vendors offering art, crafts, antiques, handmade goods, vintage finds, farm fare, food and drink, collectibles and more. Plus, there’s live music, kids crafts and activities, yoga from 9 to 10 a.m. and more. It’s all happening along Court Avenue between Fifth and Third streets NW. downtowncantonflea.com
Sept. 15
Hall of Fame City Comic Con
The Hall of Fame City Comic Con is back at the Canton Memorial Civic Center starting at 10 a.m. Check the site for more details. cantonciviccenter.com
Sept. 15
Autumn Lantern Tour
Travel through Ohio’s first village by lantern light at this after-hours tour. Luminaries will line Historic Schoenbrunn Village, and cabins will be alive with 18th century life from 7 to 9 p.m. This costs regular admission for Dennison Depot. dennisondepot.org
Sept. 15
Michael Stanley & The Resonators with special guests Marti Jones and Don Dixon
See Michael Stanley & The Resonators with special guests Marti Jones and Don Dixon at the Canton Palace Theatre from 8 to 11 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $54.50. cantonpalacetheatre.org
Sept. 15-Oct. 28
Maize Valley Fall Fun
With activities for all ages, Maize Valley is the perfect destination for fun fall family outings. Plan to spend several hours here to experience the entertainment. Regular weekend admission is $10 for all ages, and children younger than 2 get in free. October 6, 7 and 20 carry an additional attraction charge with the admission rate being $15 for because Megasaurus will be performing those days. Weekday rates are $8 per person. maizevalley.com
Sept. 16-23
2018 Constitution Week Events
Enjoy these events in Louisville to celebrate Constitution Week. The Louisville community choir concert will be at 2 p.m. September 16. The Mayor’s prayer breakfast will be at 8 a.m. September 17. The Commemoration/Naturalization Ceremony will be at 1 p.m. September 17. The Veterans Memorial Dedication will be September 17. The Constitution Queen’s fashion show will be at 6:30 p.m. September 18. The Community Banquet will be at 6:30 p.m. September 19. The Constitution Queen’s Pageant will be at 6:30 p.m. September 20. The Constitution Community Parade will be at 2 p.m. September 23. louisvilleconstitution.org
Sept. 17
Tea with the Curator—The Unfortunate 1800s
Start your morning with tea, coffee and breakfast sweets, and join Ally Carlson for this exciting new tour at the Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum from 10 a.m. to noon. The Unfortunate 1800s will take guests to the history floor to examine the uncomfortable, scary and even gross aspects of daily life from the years 1805 to 1900. You’ll be glad you live in the 21st century. The program is $15 and includes tea/coffee and breakfast sweets. Reservations are required. For more information, call 330-455-7043. mckinleymuseum.org
Sept. 17
Kaleo, presented by LiveNation
Icelandic band Kaleo hit No. 1 on alternative radio with its song “Way Down We Go.” This fall, the band will headline the “Handprint Tour,” a two month-long international run that is almost entirely sold out. See the band at 7:30 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre. Tickets start at $34.50. cantonpalacetheatre.org
Sept. 20
Vintner’s Dinner
Head to Maize Valley the third Thursday of every month for a Vintner’s Dinner paired with Maize Valley wines. With guests seated along one long table, these dinners are a great way to visit old friends and meet new ones as you explore the tastes of Maize Valley. Meals are $50 per guest including tax and gratuity. Dinners require advance reservations and payment. Dinner is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. maizevalley.com
Sept. 21—Oct. 7
“Newsies”
Stop the presses! Set in turn-of-the century New York City, “Newsies” is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenage “Newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what is right. See the performance at Players Guild Theatre. Check the site for ticket prices and showtimes. playersguildtheatre.com
Sept. 22
Hannah’s House Golf Outing
Head to the Great Trail Golf Course in Minerva for the Hannah’s House golf outing, starting with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $200 for a foursome and includes lunch afterward. There will be raffle prizes and a ball drop at 2 p.m. for a chance to win $2,500. hannahshousegolfouting.org
Sept. 22
Fall Arts & Crafts Festival
Dozens of local vendors will be showcasing handmade goods, food and crafts at Hartville MarketPlace’s annual Fall Arts & Crafts Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. hartvillemarketplace.com
Sept. 22
ArtFest
ArtFest, sponsored by the University of Mount Union and the Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce, features original works by area artists showcasing various media including watercolor, oil, ceramics, fine crafts, photography, jewelry and printmaking, among others. The event features artwork that is both on display and for sale. The 54th annual ArtFest will be held at its historic location around the Campus Lakes of Mount Union from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in conjunction with the Mount Union vs. John Carroll football game, Mount Union’s Family Day, and Carnation City Food Truck Rally. mountunion.edu
Sept. 22
Smithsonian Day Live!
Dennison Depot opens its doors in celebration of museums all over the United States. Come visit and learn about Dennison Depot’s heritage with free admission with coupon. dennisondepot.org
Sept. 22
For Michael—The Music of Michael Jackson
Audience favorite and nationally known performance group Jeans ‘N Classics will be back for another season of fabulous pops concerts. First up, enjoy “For Michael” a tribute to one of the legends of pop music through, Michael Jackson. The performance is at 7:30 p.m. at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall. Tickets range from $22 to $32. cantonsymphony.org
Sept. 22, 23, 28-30
Steam in the Valley
Climb aboard for a two-and-a-half-hour round trip with a historic locomotive steam engine at the helm, one of the largest operating steam locomotives in the United States. Passengers will have the opportunity to deboard the train at a secure location for an exclusive photo opportunity. Watch as this 400-ton locomotive thunders through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park at full speed and experience the wonder that surrounds the Steam in the Valley. The train departs from Independence and Akron Stations. See ticket listing on the site for more details. cvsr.com
Sept. 23
Faith Family Festival
Head to Walsh University’s West Quad for the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown’s annual Faith and Family Festival, hosted by Walsh University. Highlights include activities for people of all ages, food trucks, a cake contest to celebrate the Diocese of Youngstown’s 75th Anniversary and music throughout the day from local artists. Admission is free. The festival is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. walsh.edu
Sept. 23
William Shatner—Q&A
William Shatner will be sharing fascinating and humorous stories from portraying the original Captain Kirk in the “Star Trek” television series and movies and from his career spanning more than 50 years as an award-winning actor, producer, director and writer. Fans also will have a chance to ask Shatner their questions during the audience-led Q&A. This is happening at the Akron Civic Theatre at 5 p.m. He will be live on stage for conversation and Q&A after the screening of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.” akroncivic.com
Sept. 25
Brown Bag Lunch Lecture Series
All Brown Bag Lunch presentations are free and run from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Pack a lunch. There are complimentary cookies and coffee for guests. No reservations are needed. The topic is “Kent and the Erie Railroad,” with author and historian Bruce Dzeda speaking. This will be held at St. George Cultural Center. massillonmuseum.org
Sept. 25
Taste of the Pro Football Hall of Fame
The Taste of the Pro Football Hall of Fame benefiting the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The VIP lounge opens at 5 p.m. Meet Hall of Famers and enjoy tastings from local chefs and wineries while raising awareness and dollars toward the fight to end hunger. Check the site for more information, including ticket prices. profootballhof.com
EDITOR’S PICK
Gilmore Girls Dinner & Scavenger Hunt
Sept. 28
Come out to the Dragonfly Tea Room and show your love of the “Gilmore Girls” for a fun Friday night Gilmore’s dinner and scavenger hunt through historic Canal Fulton’s own version of Stars Hollow. The winning team will receive a “Gilmore Girls”-themed gift basket. This event starts at 7 p.m. and costs $22 per person. Tickets include dinner, drinks, scavenger hunt, tax and gratuity. For more information, call 330-854-4832. dragonflytearoom.com
Sept. 29
Modest Mouse
See Modest Mouse live in concert at 8 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre. Tickets start at $39.50. akroncivic.com
Sept. 29, 30
Hot Air Balloon Lift Off
Maize Valley’s annual Hot Air Balloon Lift Off is scheduled for two days this year. Half a dozen balloons will take to the sky against the backdrop of all of Maize Valley’s fall harvest activities. Admission to this event is included with your fall harvest admission of $10 per person. The balloons generally lift off in the late afternoon. It’s suggested that you plan to arrive early in the day to secure a parking spot. maizevalley.com
Sept. 30
Festa Gervasi!
Gervasi Vineyard’s annual Grape Harvest Festival is joining forces with 720 Market for an event the whole family will enjoy. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., experience a unique open-air market showcasing local makers, bakers, brewers and growers, along with live music and great food at Gervasi Vineyard. gervasivineyard.com