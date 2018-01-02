Lisa Teeple is still a little astonished by her success.

Teeple is the 2017 Canton Arts District All-Star winner. Her acrylic painting “Sublimation of Neptune” earned the most votes at the Canton Museum of Art event in November.

But until recently, the Canton artist wasn’t a painter at all.

“This is all kind of crazy for me,” Teeple said.

Teeple, a North Canton native, earned a bachelors of fine arts from the Mary Schiller Myers School of Art at the University of Akron. She’s a professional photographer who specializes in fine art and commercial photography.

She’d never taken a painting class, though she had dabbled in the medium from time to time. And one day, hit with the urge to pick up a paintbrush again, she went into the basement studio and started creating.

“I went down there with a vision in mind of what I want to paint and how I feel,” she said. “I turned on music and went to town. I’ve just enjoyed it ever since.”

Her husband, Ron, encouraged her to post her finished piece on the social network Reddit. The site’s users loved it.

“It blew up,” she said. “I sold the piece. I’m still selling prints of the piece.”

Teeple loves photography, but it’s “such a different aspect of art” than painting, she said.

“It’s going out in the world and finding something interesting and making a composition of it,” she said. “All the work I did, I never really created something. I didn’t create the scene, I found the scene.”

Photography also is skill-based—it requires correctly using a camera, film and printing—rather than “using your creative muscle.”

“I just have it in me that I want to make things,” she said, adding that she also knits and crochets and makes her own patterns.

Teeple paints using acrylics and recently has started incorporating airbrushing.

Her work is vibrant and abstract. In many pieces, she gravitates toward blues and greens but in a recent painting tried a technique to create a colorful, fractured prism look.

She’s inspired by science and astronomy, a hobby she’s shared with her dad since childhood.

“We were always looking at the sky and thinking about where we are in the universe. That’s where I pull my inspiration.”

Now that she has started painting, she has no plans to stop creating.

“It’s just been too many years where I’m doing things for other people and I’m not doing things for me,” she said. “I’m just going to keep painting what I like to do and if people like it, great.”

You can view Teeple’s work, and purchase prints, at her online shop: etsy.com/shop/lmtstudios. Her work also will be featured in an upcoming show at the Canton Museum of Art.