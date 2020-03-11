Home Help | Useful tips around the house

HOME RENOVATION

How to install a peephole

Interested in installing a peephole in a door? Home Depot has a step-by-step guide to the project.

1. Measure. Using a tape measure, find the center of the door and mark the spot you want the peephole. Ensure it’s at a convenient height for you and other members of the household.

2. Pick the right drill bit. You’ll need a spade bit to drill the hole. Select one that will bore a hole the correct size for your viewer.

3. Drill the hole. To keep wood from splintering, begin slowly drilling from the exterior of the door, stopping when the tip of the bit just sticks through the interior surface. Measure the edge of the door and mark the correct depth to drill by wrapping tape around the bit. Drill at a 90-degree angle until you reach the tape. Use the pilot hole you just made to drill back out from the interior side.

4. Install the viewer. The viewer consists of a lens and barrel (the lens has threads on the outside, the barrel has thread on the inside). Insert the lens hole from the exterior side. Then, insert the barrel into the hole from the interior. Hand-thread the viewer together. Seal the viewer to keep moisture out with a bead of silicone sealant around the lens. Tighten the viewer. Use the tool that came with the viewer or a coin. The viewer should be flush with the door and snug.

CLEANING PAINT BRUSHES

Two minutes can make a difference. Improper cleaning of your fancy paint brushes can cause misshapen bristles and dried flecks of paint that will result in an imperfect finish on your next project. Here is a guide for cleaning brushes from Bobvila.com.

1. Remove paint from brushes. Cleaning a brush is easier if you get as much paint off as possible. Press the brush against the inside of the paint can, lifting up and out, to squeeze out the paint. Then paint the rest away on newspaper or a piece of cardboard.

2. Use the right solvent. Take note of the type of paint you are using. Mineral spirits or turpentine will remove oil-based paint, but use hot water and mild liquid dish soap for latex paint.

3. Submerge the brushes. Once you’ve selected the correct solvent, stir it with the brushes, wiping and squeezing them on the side of the container. Work the bristles with your fingers and comb them with a comb brush. If the paint has started to dry, you may need to soak the brushes.

4. Wash them. Wash the brushes in warm, soapy water to remove the solvent and any remaining paint.

5. Dry the brushes. You must remove all water before storage. Shake out the brushes at the top of a bucket and blot dry on a clean rag. Those doing a lot of painting may consider investing in a brush and roller spinner, which uses centrifugal force to fling all liquid from the bristles.

6. Storage. Brushes can be laid flat or hung up to keep the bristles from getting bent.

GARDENING

When planting trees, dig square holes

Though it may be counterintuitive, digging a square hole when planting a tree is better than digging a circular one.

According to The Guardian, planting a tree in a circular hole, packed tight with compost and fertilizer, will result in rapid initial growth. This growth, however, will not be sustained. Once the roots reach hard soil at the perimeter of the hole, they tend to spiral around the outer edge, looking for better growing conditions. This creates a circular root system that, once mature, will harden into a tight ring and choke the plant.

Digging a square hole prevents this spiraling growth. Roots have a hard time going around corners. When the roots hit a corner of the hole, they will be forced out to colonize the native soil.

HOME BUYING

Refinancing surges

Refinance lending has spiked, nearly doubling throughout 2019, according to data and analytics company Black Knight.

CNBC reports that refinance volume was up 132% annually to its highest level in almost three years. Cash-out refinances were up 24% since the last quarter of 2018 and made up 52% of all refinances. Homeowners withdrew a collective $36 billion in home equity, the highest amount in nearly 12 years.

