Dishwasher solutions

When to call in a repairman

Is your dishwasher not starting, filling or draining? Perhaps it’s just plain leaking. In any of these cases, friends and family may tell you, “Calling a dishwasher repairman isn’t worth it; better just buy a new one.” Feel free to ignore this not-so-sound advice.

Dishwasher repair—not replacement—is the solution of choice for a long list of problems with this important appliance. Repair is also faster, easier on your budget and more eco-friendly. So yes, it’s definitely worth it.

Troubleshoot first

1. Dishwasher not starting. Sorry to state the obvious, but your dishwasher might not be getting a supply of electricity. Make sure that it is securely plugged into a functional outlet. Check for a tripped breaker, too, before you call in a dishwasher repairman. Another cause could be a faulty door latch.

2. Dishwasher not filling. Once again, a broken door latch (which will send a signal that the machine is not closed) could be the problem. Other potential culprits might be a kinked fill tube or a malfunctioning float assembly or water inlet valve.

3. Dishwasher not draining. Have you recently installed a new garbage disposal? Technicians occasionally forget to remove the disposal’s knockout plug, which affects your dishwasher drainage.

4. Dishwasher leaking. Look for wear and tear on the door gasket and hoses. Check for faulty seals. Make sure the dishwasher is not overfilling due to a float or float switch problem. The most serious case? A cracked interior, making appliance repair impossible. Time to find a dishwasher installer for a new machine.

5. Dishwasher not getting dishes clean. When dishes are still crusty or gritty after dishwashing, try clearing the filter. After that, wipe the inside of the appliance well; then run a cleaning cycle without dishes, adding a dishwasher cleaner. A whitish film, especially noticeable on glasses, is likely due to hard water. Try a special hard water detergent; if that doesn’t take care of the problem, use a dish detergent booster.

6. Dishwasher running longer than usual. Make sure you know how long the normal cycle for your model should be (1.5 to 4 hours, according to Whirlpool). Check that you have selected the correct cycle. Make sure water going into the machine will be hot enough. Have a professional set your water heater to 120 degrees minimum; then run the hot water in your sink right before starting every dishwasher load.

7. Dishwasher tablet not dissolving. The problem could be water that is too cool.

8. Dishwasher racks not rolling smoothly. The rollers or wheels may need realignment. If the racks themselves are damaged, you can often order replacements by contacting the manufacturer’s customer service.

Dishwasher repair FAQs

Q. Repair or replace?

A. Do the math: If the machine is more than seven years old and appliance repair service will cost more than half the original purchase price, you’re better off buying a new energy-efficient unit. Otherwise, hiring a dishwasher repairman is worth it, as long as the necessary parts are readily available.

Another consideration: Speed. Repair technicians often provide same-day service.

Q. How long does a dishwasher last?

A. The average service life for this appliance is about nine to 10 years, depending on how often you use it and how careful you are about maintenance.

Q. Who do I hire for dishwasher repair?

A. Find a trained appliance repairman for dishwasher troubles. Good appliance technicians will have the necessary supplies in their truck and in most cases, will cost you less than a plumber service.

Dishwasher repair or replacement cost

Cost of dishwasher repair service: Typical service call costs $100 to $200. Cost per hour to hire a repairman for your dishwasher: Averages $70 per hour.

Cost to buy a new dishwasher: $400 to $700.

Cost to install a dishwasher: $200 to $500.

Cost to run an Energy Star certified dishwasher: $35 per year.

—Laura Firszt | More Content Now