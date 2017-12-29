Mandi Sponseller started her event design and rental business by renting decorations from her own wedding.

And while her business still has a focus on rentals, it also has morphed into event design. Whiskey and Lace Events offers rentals, styling and day-of design, though not just for weddings.

The original theme Sponseller planned to focus on was more rustic, but she’s always hunting for new inventory—vintage or antique finds—and will build pallet walls or other custom backdrops to be accommodating.

The company’s rental options include backdrops, tables, serveware and lighting. Other services include assistance in selecting rental items to decorate the event, full- or partial-event design and day-of setup.

The website reminds people that time is more valuable than money—something Sponseller said she realized after she got married.

“You have that one chance to make it look the way you want,” she said. “You need to focus on the day and enjoying it and not focus on the stress.”

She already has a handful of weddings booked for this year.

Photos courtesy of whiskeyandlaceevents.com

What trends are you seeing?

“I feel like mostly right now is, it’s 100 percent everybody’s trying to DIY their own wedding.”

What’s popular with brides?

“People wanting to do their own thing but they don’t have the time. … They’re just out of time and that’s where I feel like they’re reaching out. … I spent a lot of my wedding day setting up and tearing down, and my wedding party was all hands-on and they helped me, and I just don’t feel like we appreciated and enjoyed the day as we should have.”

What makes wedding décor successful?

“To me, it’s the overall look. The colors, there’s always a mood that people want to see, whether it be dark and dramatic or light and airy or what they want to accomplish. It even goes to their photographer and that look that they want.”