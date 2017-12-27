Unbox the Dress was born after Grace Rojek’s family found her aunt’s wedding dress and didn’t know what to do with it.

It was too sentimental to part with. But they knew it likely wouldn’t be worn again and would be forgotten again in a closet.

At unboxthedress.com, which Rojek launched with her mother, Lorraine Stewart, in January 2017, women can transform their stored wedding gowns into any of the more than 25 different custom-designed items offered. Items include a bridal veil, bouquet wrap, ring bearer pillow, a “getting ready” bridal robe, family keepsakes, home décor and a child’s christening or other special occasion outfit.

Rojek, a 2009 Hoover High School graduate who learned how to sew from a family friend three years ago, employs four seasoned seamstresses across the state to redesign the dresses into unique gifts. She said most orders are completed within five weeks from when the dress is received.

More information at unboxthedress.com.

What is your most popular item?

The “getting ready” bridal robes. “Instead of getting that robe with the word “Bride” on the back of it that you’re never really going to wear again, they get a robe made from mom’s (wedding) dress so it’s super sentimental,” Rojek said.

What era of wedding dresses do you see the most often?

“We’re seeing a lot from the ‘80s, which is awesome because it gives us so much us to work with because they are totally blinged out with big sleeves and layers and layers of fabric while still being in really good condition,” Rojek said.

Can you redesign dresses that have been damaged?

Yes. “Because we’re picking the prettiest pieces (of the dress), even if there’s a little bit of damage, we can usually work around it or sometimes supplement it with new satin and layer the lace on top,” Rojek said.