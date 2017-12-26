Zoe Oswalt delivered mail for 14 years before she launched her own bakery selling custom wedding cakes.

She had been making wedding cakes for her friends and family while living in Fort Benning, Georgia, where her husband, Ed, a major in the U.S. Army, was stationed.

“Then, 300 cakes later, I thought, ‘OK, maybe I should do this (full-time),’ ” Oswalt recalled.

When Ed retired from the military, the couple decided to move the family to Ohio in June 2015 to be closer to relatives. Oswalt, a 1994 Dover High School graduate, launched her bakery eight months later, calling it Purple Door Bakery after the purple color of the door of their cedar home in Georgia.

Oswalt quickly realized she needed more space and moved the bakery to 4859 Tuscarawas Street W in Perry Township in June. The new bakery still sports a purple door.

Purple Door Bakery offers more than 50 different combinations of cake, fillings and icing, as well customized wedding cakes. The bakery also offers birthday and other custom cakes, homemade caramels and candies, cupcakes, pies and pastry treats, as well as soups, salads and wraps.

Find more information at facebook.com/purpledoorbakery.

What trends are you seeing?

Many brides are opting for cupcakes instead of the traditional tiered wedding cake. If they do opt for a cake (even if it is just for show), brides are asking for what Oswalt calls the “linen look” where she adds a swirl to the buttercream icing. The simplistic look can be made to feel elegant, rustic or modern. For the flavor, many couples opt for Purple Door’s “Wedding chapel,” which features an almond cake, raspberry filling and almond frosting.

What trend would you like to see become popular?

“Grooms cakes are very popular in Georgia, but not so much up here,” Oswalt said. “They’re the fun ones, and the guys get to really shine.” She has made cakes for grooms that resemble armadillos and guitars and has styled a few with a “Game of Thrones” theme.

What should a bride do when she is ready to order a cake?

Schedule a bridal tasting. Oswalt offers two types: Complimentary and bride’s choice. For the complimentary consultation, Oswalt offers cake that she serves in the bakery to taste. For the bride’s choice option, a bride can bring up to four people for $30.