It was all business in the very beginning for Haley Rice and John Becker. In the spring of 2014, Haley had just come back to Canton after attending graduate school in Oxford, Ohio. While she was actively job searching, John messaged her on LinkedIn about a potential job opening. They met for lunch to discuss business, and before the day was over, John asked Haley out for drinks that night. A few days later, he asked her out to dinner. By then, Haley knew this was no longer about business.

In the beginning of their relationship, they both traveled a lot for work, and they also took trips together. On top of that, John lived in Hudson and worked in Canton, while Haley lived in Canton and worked in Akron. So there was a lot of traveling happening. It was fitting that John popped the question while on a trip.

In October 2015, John and Haley took a trip to Las Vegas with their friends Mike and Holli. The trip coincided with Haley’s 30th birthday. The guys planned the whole trip and wouldn’t let the ladies make any of the decisions. Haley had a suspicion that something big was in the works. After dinner at the Eiffel Tower Restaurant, the four of them went to see the fountain show in front of Bellagio Hotel. They arrived just before the show was about to start, and before she knew it, John was down on one knee asking Haley to marry him. She was in total shock and of course said, “Yes!” Since Mike knew about John’s plan, he videotaped the whole thing.

Fast forward a year to October 22, 2016, and John and Haley said their vows in front of their guests at Trinity United Church of Christ in Canton followed by the reception at Brookside Country Club, which is where John’s parents had their reception 35 years prior. When asked what her favorite part of their wedding was, Haley replied that having their friends and family surrounding them meant the world to them. And the surprise firework show that John’s childhood friends and owners of American Fireworks put on was a spectacular moment for the newlyweds.

A year into wedded bliss, Haley and John are most excited that they each have a partner who is a best friend who will be there 24/7 in good and hard times, through laughter and tears and in stressful situations as well as relaxed environments. While they’ve only been married a year and feel that they have not been married long enough to be giving other couples advice, they said that there is a balance to everything. They believe being able to communicate with one another, trusting each other and knowing when to say sorry are key components of a strong marriage.

