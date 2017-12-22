At most weddings, I notice that the guests are often divided: extroverts vs. introverts. The extroverts are on the dance floor or mingling over drinks while everyone else is huddling in the corner or sitting quietly and staring at their phones.

Somewhere during the dozens of weddings I’ve attended as an adult, I realized that these events aren’t really for introverts.

Even though introverts are described as quiet and more reserved, there are still opportunities for them to enjoy themselves at events such as wedding receptions. Here are six ways to make receptions more entertaining for introverts:

1. Outside-of-the-box party favors. Instead of candy or candles, try a deck of cards with a couple’s names on them. Introverts tend to avoid small talk, so instead of being forced to come up with a conversation at their table, they can strike up a game instead. Not only is it an adorable little gift, but it’s something that people actually could use at their table if they don’t want to dance.

2. Provide a game table—or team trivia. Imagine one big table filled with games such as Rubik’s cubes, puzzles, Monopoly, checkers and more. These offer entertaining ways to challenge the brain, which introverts love, while also providing a social outlet. Trivia is also something where you don’t necessarily have to talk: Just write down an answer; introverts are often writers. The trivia could have to do with the couple’s interests and be something fun to do between songs on the dance floor.

3. Eliminate everyone in the wedding receiving line, except the couple. Introverts hate small talk, and what’s worse than being forced to come up with something to say to the bride’s father as you’re waiting in line to congratulate the couple? This is awkward for extroverts, too, I’m sure. Let’s make it easy: The wedding receiving line includes only the couple, no one else.

4. Hold receptions at libraries and museums. Introverts are the world’s greatest observers, and museums and libraries are perfect venues for doing some true observing. The Knot includes libraries and museums on its list of unique venue options, alongside botanical gardens, theaters and aquariums.

5. Photo booths … for solitude. Introverts often feel overwhelmed by lots of people and social settings and can feel drained by all of the social activity. Photo booths are an amusing novelty at weddings, with their silly props, but these booths also can act as a place to simply get away from the action. Instead of taking wacky glasses into the booth, offer crossword puzzles and Sudoku, too.

6. Seating arrangements where every table is near the exits. Introverts like to avoid being surrounded by people on all sides, so placing the tables in a circular formation, with the dance floor in the middle, is a more comfortable option. Plus, it makes it easier for the couple to move from table to table to greet their guests.

—Megan McLachlan | Special To The Washington Post