What’s your funniest pet story? | Contributor Q&A

Alison Matas

Olive oil mishap

My mom has an 80-pound collie named Teko who’s basically a small horse. When I was home from college on Christmas break one year, Teko knocked the olive oil my mom had set out on the kitchen counter onto the floor and ate all of it. We were out shopping and didn’t find the mess until a few hours later. When we realized what had happened, my mom tried to scold the dog and ended up scolding my sister and me instead—we couldn’t stop laughing because the dog was just staring at my mom and smacking his lips, totally unfazed by her anger.

Kelsey Davis

Too much medication

About a year ago, our then 7-year-old cat, Max, had a urinary tract infection. After taking him to the vet and getting lots of meds, he was very loopy. We were warned that he would walk as if he was drunk. And boy, did he! When Max is feeling 100%, he sometimes likes to jump on the counter and then get on the top of the fridge. He attempted to do this while on his meds. He somehow made it to the counter, but when he attempted to jump on top of the fridge, he just slapped into the side of it. My husband and I could not stop laughing. We felt so bad for him in that pitiful state, but it was so funny to watch. Thankfully, Max was on the mend very soon and gained redemption when he jumped up with ease.

Gary Brown

Not so good with names

Homer and Jethro.

Those were the names that my father gave the family’s pair of parakeets, because he was a fan of the country music act that performed on TV variety shows in the 1950s and 1960s. None of his offspring particularly favored the singers, but even as children, we all knew that the lifespan of pet birds is limited in length, so we lived with their names.

And when we were in need of two more chirpers to occupy the bird cage near the doorway of the living room, regrettably we gave Dad another chance at coming up with monikers.

Pete was the name Dad gave to one of the new parakeets. The other bird, which looked surprisingly similar to its partner, he called “Re-Pete.”

Pete and Re-Pete. He found it funny.

Let this serve as a warning to never trust your father with naming rights.