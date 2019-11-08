November '19 About Biz & Buzz Contributor Q&A

What’s your favorite Thanksgiving food? | Contributor Q&A

My favorite Thanksgiving food is pumpkin streusel bars. I started making the recipe a few years ago in hopes of combining a bunch of things everyone in my family enjoys into one dessert. The crust of the bars is gingersnap cookies; the filling is cream cheese, Greek yogurt and pumpkin; and the topping is a streusel made from oats, cinnamon and brown sugar. We eat this instead of pumpkin pie now, and no one has complained.

By About Staff / November 8, 2019

Alison Matas
Pumpkin streusel bars …
Gary Brown
Pumpkin pie …
My favorite Thanksgiving Day dinner food is pumpkin pie. I hold no special fondness for the dessert. I prefer apple pie a la mode or a sweet berry pie. But, pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving, enhanced by a gob of whipped cream on top and perhaps a slice of sharp cheddar cheese on the side, seems to capture the season and bring tradition to the celebration. It is autumn. It is Thanksgiving. And smiling members of a family are talking animatedly as we finish this meal with a small but appropriate piece of a pie that seems, literally, made for this holiday.

Kelsey Davis
Sweet potato casserole …
This Thanksgiving will be the sixth Thanksgiving I’ve got to spend with my husband and his family. Each year, we head to his grandma Gloria’s house for dinner at 5 p.m. She serves up all the goods: turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green bean casserole, vegetable casserole, noodles and my absolute favorite: sweet potato casserole. I dream about this dish months leading up to Thanksgiving. Grandma Gloria’s sweet potato casserole might just be my favorite food EVER! I always save it for last and eat it so quickly, that I’m not even sure what all is in it. I believe it’s topped with coconut pieces and some kind of heavenly crumbles, but as I said, I scarf it down before I can closely examine it.

