What’s your favorite summer activity in Stark County? | Contributor Q&A

Alison Matas

North Park …

One of my favorite summer activities is to go for a run in North Park in Jackson Township. I love how sunny and open the trail is, and the park always is full of people and activities. It sounds like a small, simple thing, but I look forward to it all winter when it’s cold and I’m stuck in the gym on a treadmill.

Gary Brown

Stark Parks …

One of my favorite summer activities in Stark County is simple, inexpensive and requires little need to be scheduled—no more than a walk in the park.

Nearly every community in the area has a walking track or hiking path, and through the planning of Stark County Park District, many of those trails are tied together. No need to walk in the same spot every day. I try different trails and experience a variety of settings. Each one is a feast for the senses.

While walking, I feel the warmth of the sun and I see the beauty that the sun encourages. I smell newly cut grass in municipal parks and hear the sounds of critters roaming in parts of the county allowed to grow wild. It’s summer, and I can almost taste the season as I stroll through it.

Kelsey Davis

A day in North Canton …

A perfect summer day would consist of heading to the North Canton Public Library, finding a good read and making my way down the road to Pav’s Creamery for some delicious ice cream or a milkshake—of the alcoholic variety if I’m feeling festive. Then, I’d meander down to Price Park to spend some time enjoying nature—the ducks are so cute! I might finish the day by taking a walk along Hoover Trail.