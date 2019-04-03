What woman outside of your family do you look up to?

Alison Matas

My best friend Kelsey …

A woman I look up to is my lifelong friend, Kelsey. (She’s 12 days older than I am, so it’s officially OK for me to say I look up to her.) Kelsey is incredibly brave, and that’s what I admire most about her. In the span of eight months, she got engaged, got married and moved to England with her British husband. Just one of those things would have sent me into a panicky tailspin, but she handled it gracefully and made it look easy. Oh, and after she moved to England, she got a job teaching art to kids at a Montessori school, which is proof of just how awesome and talented she is. (This picture, by the way, is me giving the toast at her wedding last February.)

Kelsey Davis

My friend Carly …

My friend, Carly, and I became close through our husbands, who have been friends since high school. Over the years, our friendship has grown, and I count her as one of the people who truly gets me. We’ve shared lots of secrets and lots of laughter.

Last April, she gave birth to her first child, a son. Seeing her take on the role of mother has been nothing short of amazing. She makes balancing home life, work life and mom life look effortless. And she still makes time to spend with friends and extended family, as well as support great causes, such as The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater East Ohio Area Chapter. Carly is the best, and she deserves a huge kudos for being so awesome!